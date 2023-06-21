Share:

Outlook: Now that we have the UK inflation data, what remains for today’s news is Mr. Powell’s testimony before Congress. His remarks have already been published and say nothing we don’t already know, so it’s down to questions from the floor. We sincerely hope someone is smart enough to ask about the lag between rate change and economic effect, which is typically 6-18 months, and why that doesn’t justify a longer pause than skipping a single meeting.

In fact, Bank of France Gov Villeroy de Galhau said today that the duration of hikes is more important than having more hikes, a kind of backdoor reference to lag. Reuters writes he said no more hikes may be needed. “We have done most of the path. Our rates are now tending toward their asymptote, and any additional increases will depend on the inflation data observed — everything in its own time, and every decision in its time.”

We had to look it up, too—asymptote means “a line whose distance to a given curve tends to zero.” Not very helpful. The charts shown are no more helpful, either. But what he means is that the end is near of rates helping to bring down inflation, which is presumably that zero line. Another deduction—the ECB has more doves than the Fed.

The BoE will likely hike by 25 bp and not the 50 bp that would signal panic. The pound is screwed either way. We would not be surprised to see a break of 1.2500.

The rate decision by the Swiss National Bank has been shoved off the front page by the BoE’s dilemma. It decides ahead of the US open tomorrow and we see some indecision starting to show up in the USD/CHF, where the dollar has failed to make much headway and may already be overbought. Some forecasters expect 50 bp, which would account for that, even though inflation has been falling from 2.8% to 2.2% over the past three months and core fell to 1.9% in May from 2.2% in April. It would seem 50 bp would be overkill.

Forecast: The euro continues to cling to levels just over 1.0900, even if other currencies are falling back by relatively more. Today so far we have a second doji, implying lack of decisiveness, so again we are counting on New York to deliver a punch. As a general rule, a correction doesn’t end after only a day or two and can be counted on to persist for 3-5 days.

Somewhat muddying the waters are the two most worrisome economies—the UK and China. See the yuan chart below—the dollar is the highest since last November. We can’t expect the pound to behave like the yuan, but it’s setting up for another one of its classic plunges if the BoE hikes by only 25 bp, as expected. Even a 50 bp hiker would probably not save the pound from a big, fat drop to well below 1.2500. Cross-rate traders are going to have a ball.

Tidbit: The FT headlines that UK debt is now over 100% for the first time since March 1961 after public sector borrowing doubled in May. Public sector spending was boosted by household and business energy support schemes, benefit payments and staff costs. This puts the government in a bind to meet promised tax cuts and also comply with fiscal rules.

Tidbit: The NYT reports that in New Zealand, the housing crisis is hitting high speeds. “The pandemic’s disruptions to jobs, wages and living conditions caused a yo-yo effect in housing markets in many countries, including Sweden, Britain, Canada and Australia. Few places have experienced as wild a swing as New Zealand, which last week slipped into a recession.

Technically, GDP growth in New Zealand is up 2.3% y/y as of March. But it’s true that it has two quarters of negatives: Trading Economics writes that Q1 ’23 fell 0.1% after -0.7% in Q4 ’22. GDP doesn’t include housing prices, of course, but reflects many other aspects of an economy.

“Property in New Zealand has traditionally been expensive and in short supply. Now a combination of even higher prices, poorly constructed housing and the biting effects of interest rate increases has pushed the housing crisis to the top of the agenda, ahead of national elections this year.

“During the pandemic, as people took advantage of low mortgage rates and relaxed lending rules, house prices soared almost 50 percent. Since November 2021, after New Zealand’s hawkish central bank embarked on one of the most aggressive rate-tightening cycles in the world to tackle rising inflation, prices have plummeted 17.5 percent, eradicating more than $6 billion in household wealth, according to Statistics New Zealand estimates.

“Home sales fell to a record low in the three months through December, and houses now sit on the market for an average of 47 days, with some languishing for many months.

… “Since the early 1980s, building in New Zealand has not kept pace with population growth, after new restrictive zoning laws and high construction prices limited development.

“Property values in New Zealand are also highly susceptible to the rise and fall of interest rates. Unlike U.S. mortgages, which are effectively backed by the government and often set for as long as 30 years, home loans rarely have fixed rates of more than a couple of years. Buyers and homeowners with mortgages now face interest rates of at least 6.5 percent on new loans, up from about 2 percent in 2020.

… “Homes are among the least affordable in the world, with a median price of 780,000 New Zealand dollars, or about $480,000, compared with about $407,000 in the United States, according to Redfin.

Here’s the shocker: for those who can afford it, or used to be able to, property investment was the main place for asset speculation. “Most New Zealanders own a home, and 57 percent of household wealth consists of land and houses, according to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. That is partly because there is no capital-gains tax, meaning money made on sales is typically not taxed.

Come the election in October, there will be a battle over changes in a property law passed in 2021 that would allow for construction of three-story apartment buildings instead of suburbs creeping into farmland. One party wants to scrap it and go back to the old ways of eating farmland. The New Zealanders might want to consider setting up a Freddie Mac and push the banks to extending mortgages to 20 years. This seems obvious to an American…. It’s a pity for the most beautiful country in the world to have a screwed up property sector.

