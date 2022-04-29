The FOMC meet next week and markets are expecting a 50 bps rate hike from the Fed as well as QT being announced. The Fed is also widely expected to announce another 50 bps rate hike to come. So, this means the bar is set very high for the fed to surprise markets and send the USD even higher. With so much bullish expectations priced in a ‘buy the rumour sell the fact response’ may be the path of least resistance for the USD next week.
One interesting pair to look at for next month is the NZDUSD. Over the last 22 years, the pair has risen 14 times. If the Fed fails to give reasons for more USD strength then the NZDUSD could gain as the RBNZ is still on its hawkish rate path cycle.
Over the last 22 years, between May 17 and June 10, the NZDUSD has risen 14 times. It has had an average return of over 1.5%. The maximum gain was nearly 10% in 2020 and the largest loss was in 2008’s global financial crisis with more than a 2.5% loss. Will the NZDUSD pair rise again this year?
Major Trade Risks: If earnings releases from Apple disappoint on Thursday then that could weigh on broader stock sentiment on growth concerns.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 after US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory in positive territory above 1.0500 but seems to be having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum amid a negative shift in risk mood. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation declined to 5.2% on a yearly basis in March, coming in lower than the market expectation of 5.3%.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2550 as investors assess latest US data
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and fell below 1.2550 in the early American session, erasing a portion of its daily gains. The annual PCE inflation in the US jumped to 6.6% in March from 6.3% in February but the Core PCE declined to 5.2% from 5.3% in the same period.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, stays above $1,900
Gold lost its traction and started to pull away from the daily high it set at $1,920. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day after the mixed PCE inflation data from the US, making it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
BABA soars on Bloomberg report of easing regulatory fears
Alibaba (BABA) stock is soaring on Friday as Chinese equities participate in a strong, broad-based rally. The Chinese authorities are apparently looking at more economic stimulus measures to boost economic activity and demand.