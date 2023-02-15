Share:

After notching up an impressive gain of over 21% in the last 3 months, Gold prices are finally undergoing the usual healthy correction as trader's bank profits and assess the precious metals next big move.

Since the final quarter of 2022, Gold prices have been on an absolute tear, rally from a low of $1,615 an ounce to a recent high of $1,960 an ounce – posting their best start to the year in over a decade!

Once again, these big market moves have presented savvy traders with a series of highly lucrative opportunities to profit from the rally as well as the huge price reversal that has subsequently followed.

Looking ahead, all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes, due for release on Wednesday.

At the FOMC press conference on February 1, Fed Chair Jerome Powell flipped the script from the year of inflation to the year of disinflation.

Powell didn't just double down on his disinflation comments – he started his whole speech by declaring that the "disinflationary cycle has begun." In fact, he used the word "disinflation," 13 times, which signalled to the market that the end of rate hikes was near.

However, those expectations rapidly faded following the release of the much stronger than expected U.S employment report for January.

Non-Farm Payrolls data showed, the U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January – more than twice the expectations and well above December's gain of 260,000. While, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, the lowest since May 1969 and average hourly earnings grew at a steady clip.

All of this is great news for workers, however its bad news for the Fed, as a red-hot job market with accelerating wage growth – inevitably boosts inflationary pressures in the economy. Combine that with persistent and stickier Consumer Price Inflation data – and you can't help but questions the Fed's new disinflationary narrative.

As always, the FOMC Meeting minutes will be highly scrutinized by traders for clues into the central banks future monetary policy plans. But most importantly, whether the dovish comments made by Jerome Powell and several voting members of the Fed's policy-setting committee match up with the notes from the latest Meeting Minutes or completely contradict them.

