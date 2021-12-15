Gold prices are currently engaged in a tug-of-war as traders await a fresh fundamental spark to ignite the precious metals' next big move.

Looking ahead, the major market-moving event that traders will be closely monitoring is the outcome of the U.S Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, which is due to conclude on Wednesday, 15 December.

Earlier this week, another key inflation gauge hit its highest level on record, signaling that broad-based price pressures are still building throughout the global supply chain.

The Producer Price Index, which tracks the average change in prices that producers pass onto consumers – soared by a record-breaking 9.6% last month from a year ago. That’s the largest year-over-year increase the PPI has ever seen.

The higher-than-expected producer-price data suggests that Consumer Price Inflation, which hit a 40-year high of 6.8% last month, will stay elevated well into 2022.

All eyes are now on the Federal Open Market Committee, with expectations running high that policymakers will announce plans to roll back stimulus faster, which would also pave the way to raise interest rates much sooner than anticipated.

Gold prices are currently trading in a tight range, which ultimately indicates a big move is on the horizon. The only question now is which way.

