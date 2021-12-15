Gold prices are currently engaged in a tug-of-war as traders await a fresh fundamental spark to ignite the precious metals' next big move.
Looking ahead, the major market-moving event that traders will be closely monitoring is the outcome of the U.S Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, which is due to conclude on Wednesday, 15 December.
Earlier this week, another key inflation gauge hit its highest level on record, signaling that broad-based price pressures are still building throughout the global supply chain.
The Producer Price Index, which tracks the average change in prices that producers pass onto consumers – soared by a record-breaking 9.6% last month from a year ago. That’s the largest year-over-year increase the PPI has ever seen.
The higher-than-expected producer-price data suggests that Consumer Price Inflation, which hit a 40-year high of 6.8% last month, will stay elevated well into 2022.
All eyes are now on the Federal Open Market Committee, with expectations running high that policymakers will announce plans to roll back stimulus faster, which would also pave the way to raise interest rates much sooner than anticipated.
Gold prices are currently trading in a tight range, which ultimately indicates a big move is on the horizon. The only question now is which way.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, closes in on 1.1300
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound toward 1.1300.
GBP/USD recovers to mid-1.3200s as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and turned positive on the day near 1.3250. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
GBP/USD recovers to mid-1.3200s as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and turned positive on the day near 1.3250. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?