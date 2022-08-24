The most highly anticipated central bankers' gathering of 2022 and quite possibly the most “pivotal moment” in monetary-policy history is finally here – as policymakers from all around the world meet at the Fed's annual Jackson Hole Economic Summit.
Last year, U.S Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell used the Jackson Hole Economic Summit as a platform to play down the biggest year-on-year rise in inflation seen in more than 40-years – characterizing the record spike as “transitory” and nothing to be concerned about. This inevitability will always be remembered as the worst inflation call in the history of the Federal Reserve.
Fast forward to today – inflation is now running at multi-decade highs around the world and still accelerating at an unstoppable pace.
Last month, Consumer Price Inflation in the U.S surged to a new four-decade high of 9.1% – its largest annual increase since November 1981. Elsewhere, Eurozone inflation hit a new record high of 8.9%. While in the UK inflation soared to a fresh 40-year high of 10.1% and is now firmly on track to hit 19% by the end of the year – its biggest increase since 1975 – and almost ten times the Bank of England’s 2% target.
The catastrophic error caused by policymakers in waiting too long to tackle the greatest run-up in inflation seen in four decades has undeniably lead to a loss of trust in the Federal Reserve and its central-banking peers.
Now, the Fed and its peers are in an even more fraught position, one that goes beyond monetary policy and instead targets policymaker’s most essential tool of all: their credibility.
The process of earning back the financial markets and public trust will ultimately hinge on how the Federal Reserve and its central-banking peers acts this week.
However, that task just got a lot harder with Natural Gas prices on both sides of the Atlantic blasting through all-time record highs this week – trading 11 times higher than normal levels. The explosive rally in Natural Gas prices also pulled up other energy markets – sending Brent Crude Oil prices skyrocketed back above $100 a barrel.
As traders know – there is a strong correlation between Inflation and Energy prices. When Energy prices accelerate at a red-hot pace, so does Inflation.
With inflation spiralling out of control – all eyes will be on every detail, statement and comment made during the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Summit this week.
Traders expect Fed policymakers will use this closely-watched event to further enforce their hawkish stance and reiterate an appropriate need for more “super-sized” rate hikes ahead. There is even growing expectation that the Fed could surprise the markets by signalling that an even bigger and historic “100 basis point” rate hike could now be on the table for their September meeting.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
