Gold prices are currently moving sideways in a tight range as traders count down to the conclusion of the Fed's monetary policy meeting – where another a super-sized rate hike is likely on the cards.

Just one month ago, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank was not "actively considering" raising interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point. But then policy makers completely changed their tune and dropped a bombshell on the markets by raising interest rates by 75 basis points – the biggest increase since 1994.

Fed officials have in the past few weeks signalled that the central bank will deliver the same size interest rate increase again in July as they ramp up their fight against rapidly surging inflation.

Over the last 12 months, inflation has spread to every corner of the economy with primary Cost of Living Expenses from Food, Fuel, Rent, Clothing and Energy prices – rising at double-digit annual rates for the first time since the early 1980s. U.S CPI data released this month, once again showed a further surge in those unavoidable areas of spending with Consumer Price Inflation rising at its fastest pace in 41-years.

The latest surge in consumer prices and unstoppable inflation has now put pressure on the Fed to respond with an “historic super-sized” 100 basis-point rate hike this month.

Those bets hardened following the recent hotter-than-expected inflation figures with a long list of leading Wall Street banks increased their rate hike expectations – signalling a larger move was now in play.

There’s no denying, Powell and his colleagues at the Federal Reserve, face harsh criticism for being too slow to remove emergency pandemic stimulus and allowing inflation to climb at the fastest pace in 41 years. Throughout the whole of 2021, the Federal Reserve played down the biggest year-on-year rise in inflation seen in more than four decades – characterizing the record spike as “transitory”.

Many of the world’s leading economists including former U.S Treasury Secretary Larry Summers have called the Fed’s characterization of “Inflation as transitory” – as delusional and the worst inflation call ever.

A 100 basis-point increase could boost credibility by showing the Fed is serious about tackling inflation. But it’s also likely to trigger an economic slowdown and raise the risk of a recession.

Historically, the Federal Reserve has never been right on monetary policy and has a proven track record of setting the economy up for an even bigger crisis further ahead.

Only time will tell if the Fed is right, or on the verge of yet another a major policy error.

If history has taught us anything, then the one thing that we do know for certain is both scenarios, whether that’s persistent Inflation or a recession, ultimately present an extremely lucrative backdrop for precious metal prices.

Right now, this is a traders' market packed with endless opportunities to capitalize on the short-term macro-driven volatility – And that's the optimal strategy right now!

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: