Outlook: The top factor today is the Fed minutes at 2 pm, with the primary question how many members would have preferred 50 bp instead of the 25 bp hike we got in the end? Two non-voters upset the market by saying they would have preferred 50 bp (Mester and Bullard). Who else is out there? Just as the market is starting to accept “higher for longer,” it’s clear we don’t know how much higher and by what jumps, let alone for how long.

Our own answer is that we are close to the peak and out of an abundance of caution, the Fed will stick to the new 25 bp measure, and there will be at least one more, or maybe as many as three. The question of how much longer is far more worrisome and not even at the forefront yet, although it belongs there. We guess rates will stay high for several years, a far cry from the earlier “first cut in late 2023.” By several years, we mean 2025, not 2024.

Then it’s on to the next Big Factor, PCE prices on Friday. Single factor days are always really bad for massive confusion, multiple re-interpretations, intraday volatility, and a whole lot of foolish bumpf.

Friday is going to deliver an unhappy set of personal consumption expenditure prices, probably a rise by 0.5% in Jan after 0.1% in Dec. Headline writers are girding their loins. The core PCE inflation rate will also rise by 0.4% after 0.3% in Dec, “proof” of rebounding inflation.

The year-over-year numbers will be nicer, and it’s not clear how much weight various markets will put on those. For headline PCE, the y/y will likely be 5% and the core, 4.3%, down from 4.4% in Dec. A confused response will reveal that the average Joe, and plenty of people who work with statistics all day, every day, have no real understanding of “rate of change.”

This is when it’s wise to remember the rule “be careful what you read.” Start with the acknowledgement that we do not know–we do not know–whether the Fed and its backroom of smart economists are looking at the m/m or the y/y. And at least some of them are not looking at these headline numbers at all. They are more interested in trends in contributing factors, or a deeper refinement of the data.

One such bit of research comes from the New York Fed’s work on supply chain pressure and its “Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI).

Without going down into the weeds, the NY Fed economists refine and refine some more, and they discover that the mix of demand-driven and supply-driven inflation is about the same now. Supply chain problems are mostly resolved. Interestingly, demand-driven inflation is on the downmove, too. See the chart. Here is the definitive para:

“Currently, a mix of supply and demand forces is driving the easing of net pressure at the level of the global supply chain. It is interesting to note that there is a persistent and increasing contraction in the global demand factor during most of 2022. The data releases for the GSCPI during the final quarter of last year signaled a modest worsening of supply factors–driven by pandemic-related developments in China–as the GSCPI ticked up while the global demand component continued to contract.”

Further, the latest revision from the NY Fed came today, and reports “The model projects a substantial easing of consumer price inflation in 2023 if the GSCPI returns to its historical average within twelve months” and “CPI inflation would return to 3.8 percent within twelve months other things kept equal.”

That “other things equal” add-on is the famous “ceteris paribus” rationale for not being able to predict stuff from left field. Wyoming could blow up. China could invade Taiwan. Stuff like that.

We assume that the longer inflation stays high or goes higher, the higher rates will have to go. This is the underlying assumption of the Goldman forecast yesterday of three more hikes of 25 bp each. But without doubt the Fed has other papers from other economists refining labor market statistics, including those weird JOLTS numbers and the labor shortage, not to mention the feed-through effects of wage increases and a dozen other things. For all we know, those other papers conclude something similar to the NY Fed’s deduction–demand-driven inflation is falling, or at least not rising. The uncertainty about these other researches is why the Goldman forecaster Hatzius, who knows a hawk from a handsaw, mostly dismisses the idea of a 50-pointer in March or later.

So, to get to the heart of the matter, the market is trying to digest a lump of information that points to higher inflation and thus validation of Powell’s “higher for longer.” But as fresh data comes in, it’s entirely possible “higher for longer” means a whole lot less than the newly accepted narrative. It could be one hike of 25 bp, for example. Depending on the Fed statement, that could re-ignite the pause-and-cut gang again–wrongly (obviously dollar-negative).

And at the same time, the “longer” part is critical. We know some prices are stickier than others.

The study shows slow-changing sticky prices are worse than we thought. The main sticky price CPI rose 6.3% annualized in Jan, the same as Dec revised. On the y/y basis, it was up 6.7%.

The core version rose 6.2% in Jan but 6.6% y/y. “The flexible cut of the CPI–a weighted basket of items that change price relatively frequently–ncreased 8.0 percent (annualized) in January and is up 6.4 percent on a year-over-year basis.”

Boiling it down, we have persistent inflation at far higher levels than the PCE is going to show on Friday. And sticky prices are on the rise. To predict rates will be falling in 2023 was dumb but now it looks like rates getting cut in 2024 is also not a reasonable expectation.

The average person and even the average financial manager do not incorporate studies like these into their responses to “inflation expectations” surveys. The Cleveland and St. Louis Fed each publish expected inflation forecasts. They stink. The Cleveland Fed has the 10-year inflation forecast at 2.5% or less. The St. Louis Fed has 1-year expected inflation at under 3%--2.609% as of Feb. We name this wishful thinking and also a leftover from the earlier but now discarded idea of inevitable recession.

The NY Fed has median inflation expectations unchanged at 5.0% for the 1-year horizon, down 0.3% to 2.7% at the three-year horizon, and back to 2.5% at the 5-year horizon.

None of these is going to be even remotely correct, let alone meet the Fed’s inflation target of 2%. We guess that barring an Event from left field, inflation will remain elevated at 3.5-5% for another three years, with some variation month-to-month to get folks excited. As we have written before, the Fed’s 2% inflation target is ridiculous under the present circumstances. Many bet the target gets changed to a higher number within the next three years.

But that doesn’t solve our issue of forecasting the dollar. For the moment, and by moment we mean 3-6 weeks, the narrative will remain “higher for longer” and thus dollar-supportive. But risk appetite moves in cycles and can’t be kept locked in the cellar for long. So sometime in April-May (at a guess), some other narrative will gain popularity to allow animal spirits, risk-on, to return and in a gale. The plausible reason could well be data showing rapid recovery in China, for example. And don’t count on the calendar. That resurgence of risk appetite could come next week, or the week after. In fact, this happens quite often after “bad news.” Market players start assuming the worst is behind us and prematurely jump into riskier assets.

And the “cause” can be false, or nothing at all. The poor headline writers at the WSJ suffer mightily when they can’t find a “reason” for the stock market to have acted the way it did. That’s because quite often the latest news has nothing to do with the ruling sentiment. Fed hiking like a banshee? Buy the S&P because growth is so good, even if no growth data came out lately.

Sorry to put you through this inflation data stuff again–we seem to do it every month or so–but it’s important to grasp that the quick-and-easy interpretation of news is not information and sometimes information is not information--it’s just noise. On the whole, the stockbroker economics we all apply is plenty good enough to forecast what the herd will do near-term. Actual beats expectations? Buy. That is valid in things like the PMI’s. But for the big picture and a timeframe longer than the next three hours or days, we need material that points toward sentiment.

Again, information may correctly imply upcoming short-term sentiment but it’s not sentiment itself. To identify sentiment, you need some decent charts. And we don’t mean charts like the 2-10 yield curve inversion chart, currently at -0.78%, having finally bit the dust last June. Far too many trees have been chopped down for newsprint discussing this issue. “An inverted yield curve reliably predicts recession.” Well, at the same time, economist Samuelson made history by pointing out that the last 30 inversions predicted thirty of the last two recessions, or something like that. The point–yield curve inversions are an indicator of pending recession, but not reliably so.

And so far this is one of those times when its reliability failed. As an analyst at Ned Davis Research points out, the predictive value of the inverted curve has not been tested since the 2008-09 financial crisis, and to that we need to add that historic anomaly, ZIRP (zero rates). Let us not forget that ZIRP turned classic analysis on its head. Why would it not affect the curve inversion dynamics as well?

We are not getting a recession, at least none that can be spotted on the horizon yet. Last week the Atlanta Fed delivered a GDP forecast of 2.5% for Q1, a far cry from the two quarters of contraction that signal a recession. The Blue Chip consensus is still below zero and has been wrong for many a month.

When you have two important indicators like the yield curve inversion and a decent GDP forecast contradicting one another, you do not have useful information. They both can’t be right. You also go not have a sentiment signal. Something’s gotta give. We expect it will be the inversion, but never mind. The point is to walk away from charts like this. They do not help with decision-making.

Charts that are useful are “pure” free-market price charts. We get those in several places (most commodities, most equity indices) but the best of all are FX charts. Sentiment is visible and its ups and downs can be easily tracked. Take the dollar/yen. It has been heading for 150 from 103.50 in Dec 2020 for months, complete with one big, fat corrective retracement that started last fall and ended last month. We can find several reasons for these moves, largely the yield differential, Japan’s lousy export performance and need for a cheap currency, but also what happened in China and a few other things.

And while we hate to admit it, the correction was almost perfectly a 50% retracement, not a Fibonacci number but rather a Gann number. It’s astonishing how often we find validation of Gann’s observations of a century ago. (He also liked his own brand of astronomy, so watch out.) And while we are at it, check out how the USD/JPY tracks the upper edge of that ichimoku cloud. And how the cycle-adjusted MACD Schaff indicator in the bottom window calls the reversal.

This is pure sentiment. It’s also why we need to back away from economic data for trading decisions that is not reliable, not useful, and not “pure” sentiment. So go ahead and have fun with the pending inflation data, but don’t trade on it! This is the same advice we offer on payrolls day. End of sermon.

