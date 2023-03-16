In today's live stream, Joseph said there's a 30% chance of a Fed pause. He's long the market going into the Fed next week.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0600 amid renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD has regained its traction and turned positive on the day above 1.0600 following the inconsistent reaction to the ECB's 50 bps hike and President Lagarde's remarks on the policy outlook. Improving market mood seems to be weighing on the USD and helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2100 as risk flows return
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and rose above 1.2100 after having dropped below 1.2030 earlier in the day. The sharp rebound witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes following the mixed opening doesn't allow the USD to find demand and provides a boost to the pair.
Gold turns negative below $1,920 as US yields rebound
Gold price reversed its direction and declined below $1,920 in the American session, erasing all of its daily gains in the process. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered back above 3.5% on improving risk sentiment, weighing on XAU/USD.
Ethereum layer-2 Arbitrum’s most awaited airdrop of 2023 is expected on March 23
Arbitrum, one of the largest Ethereum layer-2 scaling solutions, has announced its airdrop scheduled for March 23. The Arbitrum Foundation said that ARB will be airdropped to community members and DAOs.
Credit Suisse Crisis: CS rallies 8% on 50 billion CHF lifeline from Swiss central bank
CS stock rallied 8.3% to $2.34 early Thursday after the Swiss investment bank announced it could borrow up to 50 billion Swiss Francs (approximately $54 billion) from the SNB.