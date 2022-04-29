Outlook: Today we get March personal income and consumer spending, the Q1 cost employment index, and the U of Michigan final consumer sentiment index and inflation expectations for April. Also, with the March PCE deflator and the April Chicago PMI.

Personal income and spending are likely the important points. We may see a boost in spending from the rise in consumer indebtedness, up 31% y/y in 2021 at

$222 billion in personal loans (WSJ). As for the PCE deflator and its core version, everyone knows ahead of time it’s going to be scary high, if less than the conventional CPI. For what it’s worth, personal income is forecast up 0.4% and spening 0.6%. The deflator is expected at 6.7% after 6.4%, and the core at 5.3%

No analyst is predicting the Fed will pull in its horns at the next meeting—five days away now!--and 50 bp it shall be. The CME FedWatch tool shows 98.7% of traders foresee the 50 bp. Nobody can complain the Fed is unclear about its intentions.

About that GDP shocker: Yesterday US GDP contracted 0.4% in Q1, vs. the Atlanta Fed’s +0.4% and the Conference Board’s 1.5%. Annualized rate is -1.4%. The loss is due to a drop in inventories and a rise in the trade deficit.

But one measure, weirdly named "final sales to domestic purchasers," had an increase. We confess we had to go look it up again. FRED has a nice chart. A key component is consumer spending, up 2.7% from 2.5% in Q4, despite Omicron. In addition, business investment rose 9.2% after 2.9% the previous quarter.

Should we weight consumer spending and business investment more strongly than inventory accumulation during a supply chain crisis? Yes.

Here’s the logic: inventory accumulation is erratic, and while usually, it depends on aggregate estimates of demand, this time it’s affected by the supply chain problem. As for removing government spending and trade, they are actually fairly erratic, too, including seasonal effects. Exports in particular are tied to foreign economic growth. The problem was not exports, but imports—the supply-chain deprived and US consumers went wild and imported a lot, driving the trade deficit to a rip-roaring $192 billion, the most in decades. This is a problem, to be sure, but not a new one and not one that harms the dollar. We get the overall balance of trade next week.

Conventional economics says a country with a large, growing and persistent deficit needs to devalue its currency to restore equilibrium. That rule has not applied to the US for decades because the dollar is the reserve currency and has the biggest financial markets with the widest range of asset types. Are the chickens coming home to roost someday? Critics have been saying it will for decades.

Finally, GDP is a measure everyone looks at but it’s also a formal bookkeeping convention. By throwing everything into one pile, including the kitchen sink, you get a normal average with very fat tails that is then further insulted by seasonal adjustment. It’s not wrong, but it’s not always useful, either.

One of the interesting things to come out lately is criticism of central banks’ inability to forecast inflation—not even close. The Fed stuck with “transitory” at least three months longer than it should. The ECB is coming under the spotlight for getting it wrong, too, which it admitted today. Everyone points to energy costs as the main uncertainty that causes economists to get price changes wrong.

This is a handy excuse but doesn’t cut it. We say the central bank economists must be using lousy models—impressive as all get-out when you are trying to dig through the math and fancy lingo in their papers, but the lack of accuracy is telling. This is a key grievance about “modern” economics—it’s not modern and still using concepts and rules from a century ago. Something else that hardly ever gets a mention—the vast public knows about this inability to forecast. That’s why we pay numerous private outfits like the Petersen Institute and Oxford Economics and the big banks to deliver alternatives. They do a little better but first you have to read 40 pages of what passes for cute and entertaining in those economists’ minds.

Probably the best we can do is try to get a handle on the oil industry and on the supply chain problem, while keeping an eye on consumer demand and business investment spending and intentions to spend. It’s possible prices may not matter all that much—except in housing—as long as the underlying economic forces are ticking over. This is true in the US but we are not so sure about the eurozone. It’s fighting a war. Inflation is surely going to be higher there, and the central bank less likely, not more likely, to raise rates under those circumstances.

So, it’s the same old tune—after the respite we see forming today, the dollar comes back.

