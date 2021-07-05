The most unexpected FOMC Meeting of 2021 and quite possibly the most important monetary policy decision in Jerome Powell’s career took place last month with Fed officials hinted at the possibility of two rate hikes in 2023.

Looking ahead, all eyes this week will be on the release of the Federal Reserve's June Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes.

Traders will be closely monitoring whether the hawkish comments made by some of the Fed officials during the last few weeks match up with the notes from the June Meeting Minutes or completely contradict them.

There is the potential for the Fed’s June meeting minutes to surprise the market, similar to the way April minutes did. Right after the April FOMC meeting, Jerome Powell said policymakers “were not talking about talking about tapering”. But the minutes revealed a divided committee, with a number of participants signaling it would be appropriate to begin discussing interest rates hikes and tapering of its quantitative easing program at upcoming meetings if the economy continues to make rapid progress.

There’s a lot we don’t know about the Fed’s thinking about tapering, so any new information will likely open the door for fresh volatility ahead.

