The outsized gain in the US January CPI inflation rate has firmly put a 50 basis points (bp) Federal Reserve rate hike on the table as well as reinforcing expectations of a series of consecutive rate hikes while St Louis Fed President Bullard even raised the prospect of an inter-meeting hike in the wake of the CPI data. Markets are now pricing close to 7 hikes in 2022 and 80% odds of a 50bp hike in March.
US CPI inflation jumped to 7.5% y/y, a 40-year high, with prices rising by 0.6% m/m and core CPI rising to 6% y/y, all above consensus. In the wake of the data Bullard strengthened his hawkish rhetoric by saying that he would like to see 100bp of hikes by July 1 2022. Markets have quickly ramped up their expectations for Fed tightening, with a growing chorus expecting a series of consecutive hikes.
Markets are reacting badly, with equities under renewed pressure, bond yields moving higher and the US dollar firming. It's hard to see such pressure easing anytime soon. Historically the bulk of market pressure takes place as the market prices in / discounts rate hikes rather than after the Fed actually hikes. This suggests that markets will remain highly nervous at least until the March Federal Reserve FOMC meeting.
It is clear that the data is killing off any chance of a more tepid pace of US monetary tightening. The Fed alongside other major central banks are frantically trying to regain credibility in the wake of much stronger inflation readings than they had anticipated by espousing increasingly hawkish rhetoric, which will likely soon be followed with action as policy rates increase and central bank balance sheets start to shrink.
There is now a growing probability that the Fed will kick off its monetary tightening with a 50bp rate hike followed by consecutive hikes in the months ahead as well as quantitative tightening in the second quarter. It's not quite a done deal but another strong US inflation print for February will seal the case for a 50bp hike in March.
In contrast, Asia monetary policy is singing to its own tune. Unlike in past tightening cycles when Asian central banks were forced to tighten to avoid pressure on their markets, especially to avoid currency weakness, there is limited signs of such pressures at present. Some in Asia such as the Bank of Korea and Monetary Authority of Singapore have tightened already, but this is largely due to domestic factors rather than the Fed.
The stark difference in stance between Asian central banks and what is being priced in for the Fed has been particularly apparent by the recent dovish policy decisions in India, Indonesia, and Thailand, with all three central banks showing no urgency to tighten. Similarly, the Bank of Japan acting to defend its yield curve policy by conducting unlimited fixed-rate JGB purchases, was clearly a dovish move. Last but not least, the PBoC, China's central bank has already cut its policy Loan Prime Rate and is likely to do so again in the next few months.
