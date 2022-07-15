Rising inflation must be the most troubling aspect of our current financial environment. We have just seen the annualised headline US CPI figure for June hit a fresh 41-year high at +9.1%, well above the +8.8% rate expected. When food and energy are excluded, the number comes down to +5.9%, but this again was above market expectations. This is even though we are seeing some sharp pullbacks in commodities. Copper and other base metals are all in retreat while crude oil is currently well below its highs from earlier in the year. Supply disruptions appear to be less of an issue now as the global economy adjusts to the aftermath of the pandemic. The probability of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia being a long, drawn-out war of attrition is also getting priced in. Global shipping costs, as measured by Drewry’s World Container Index, are down over 30% from last autumn’s peak. Semiconductor prices have also fallen significantly, although both shipping costs and chip prices rose 400 and 500% respectively over the pandemic.

Sticky inflation

By the start of the second quarter of 2021, it became obvious to many that inflation was not transitory, as central bankers insisted. The acceleration in inflationary pressures since then has been unnerving. But the base effects of that increased inflation should soon have a flattening effect on future year-on-year measurements. In fact, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, Core PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures), could have peaked already. May’s number was +4.7%, having fallen month by month from +5.3% in February. Given this, it is perhaps surprising that the US central bank is now so hawkish, although it’s important to note that core inflation readings exclude food and energy. But just ahead of its June monetary policy meeting the Federal Reserve had a touch of the vapours. While all forward predictors suggested the Fed was going to hike rates by 50 basis points, FOMC members suddenly moved to 75 basis points. Aware that such a surprise move would unnerve markets, they leaked their plan a few days ahead of the decision. They also indicated that they were prepared to carry on hiking aggressively. This wasn’t a big surprise as many Fed members stated they favoured front-loading rate hikes to get on top of inflation. Consequently, markets have priced in hikes of 75 basis points and 50 basis points for July and September, respectively. The post-CPI fear of a full 100 basis-point hike later this month seems to have dissipated for now. Interest rate futures markets are also forecasting an additional 50 basis points by year-end. If so, that would take the Fed funds rate up to 3.5% by the end of 2022, which incidentally is what many analysts believe will be the terminal, or peak, Fed funds rate. Back in June, the terminal rate was forecast to be around 4.0%.

Too much, too fast

The Fed may wish to front-load rate hikes, but there’s a growing worry that, having delayed monetary tightening for so long, the central bank will overshoot in its efforts to get inflation under control. Rate hikes are unwieldy, and work with a significant lag. Given that Core PCE may have peaked, some commentators are wondering if the central bank’s plan for tightening financial conditions is too much, too fast. After all, there’s plenty of evidence that economic growth is slowing down following its post-pandemic surge. Raising rates aggressively, while also removing $95 billion a month in market liquidity through balance sheet reduction, risks slamming the breaks on the economy and plunging it into recession.

Getting it wrong

It’s in the nature of central banks to wait too long to dole out unpleasant medicine. Yet once they start, they appear to get a taste for it and carry on until the patient overdoses. Their economic models let them down, and we pay the consequences. Investors are worried. It feels as if the slump in US equities since the beginning of the year isn’t over, with rallies being sold rather than dips being bought. Investors appear to have little faith in the ability of the US Federal Reserve to control the situation. One thing the market likes is certainty. But the Federal Reserve’s current path of rate hikes suggest a plan that won’t change even if the circumstances do. This is the kind of certainty that investors could do without.