Macroeconomic snapshot

The outlook for the economy of the Euro Area can be characterised as indifferent slight deterioration: this means that the data suggests the economy will deteriorate and mostly at a rate that the markets are expecting.

May meeting of the European central banks, governing council

The Main Refinancing Operations rate was hiked on the 4th of May by 0.25% to 3.75%

The data analysed indicates that the Main Refinancing Operations Rate has risen as anticipated but is not expected to rise much further: the outlook can be characterised as indifferent indifference

The next meeting is on Thursday the 15th of June

GDP growth rate third estimate for Q1 2023

GDP in the EA for Q1 contracted at a quarterly rate of -0.1% which is lower than the 0.00% in Q4 2022.

The data analysed indicates that the economy has shrunk against expectations although is expected to grow again: the outlook can be characterised as slightly pessimistic deterioration.

The flash Q2 report is due on Monday the 31st of July.

CPI flash for May

Annual CPI in the EA for May inflated at a rate of 6.1% which is a lot slower than the 7.0% in April.

The data analysed indicates that CPI has fallen faster than anticipated and is expected to fall much further: the outlook can be characterised as optimistic improvement.

The final May report is due on Friday the 16th of June.

Labour report for April

Unemployment in the UK for April is 6.5% which is slightly lower than the 6.6% in March.

The data analysed indicates that unemployment has fallen as anticipated and is expected to remain at these levels: the outlook can be characterised as indifferent indifference.

The May report is due on Friday the 30th of June.

Russian invasion of Ukraine

The war is having a detrimental effect on the global and EA economy by causing higher energy prices, supply chain disruptions, financial market volatility, refugee crisis and geopolitical uncertainty.

The Euro has gained value in the past three months from March to May, however it did start to fall from the highest level of 1.10 in April. This weakness can be attributed to a more valuable dollar as investors pricing in interest rates staying higher for longer. This is because the Fed has not made any dovish statements or considered cutting rates after the banking crisis.

The Euro has held value through the early start of this month having bounced between 1.06 and 1.07 as traders price in a pause from the Fed’s hiking cycle. However, the most recent NFP report showed more jobs have been added than was expected and so the case for a hike has become stronger and the pair may move back to 1.06 or below.

Outlook

The events to keep an eye on:

Tuesday June 13th:

US CPI to fall to 4.7% from 4.9%

Wednesday June 14th

Fed Policy Meeting (pause expected at 5.00%-5.25% although there is some doubt in favour of a hike)

Thursday June 15th

ECB Policy Meeting (0.25% hike expected to 4.00%)

CME Group 30-Day Fed Fund futures

June: holding sentiment for a hold, 70% in favour

July: holding sentiment of a 0.25% hike, 50% in favour

September: holding sentiment of a hold, 50% in favour

Long term value of the Euro to remain steady: As the EA economy stagnates, significant investors are unlikely to return. Moves are expected to remain below the three month high of 1.10 and above the three month low of 1.05.

Short term value of the Euro to remain steady: As The ECB are continuing to hike but at a slower pace and at lower levels than other central banks. This may be a positive to consumers but could limit the fall of inflation. Moves are expected to remain near current levels of between 1.06 and 1.07.