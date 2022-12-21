Very often around the end of the year, the market has a seasonal patch of USD weakness. The major currency pairs can benefit from this. The EURUSD pair is inversely correlated with the USD index. So, USD weakness will equate to EURUSD strength.
Over the last 22 years, EURUSD has gained +0.77% between December 22 and December 30. So, will this result in some EURUSD strength again this time of the year?
Major trade risks: If the USD finds significant strength on risk off tones or thoughts the Fed will be hiking aggressively then that would invalidate this outlook.
