Oftentimes, around the end of the year, the market has a seasonal patch of USD weakness. The major currency pairs can benefit from this. Last week the ECB announced the end of their PEPP program in March 2022 and the APP program was not going to be as large as some analysts thought. That means that the euro could see some strength this week.
We now see that over the last 21 years EURUSD has gained +0.81% between December 22 and December 30.
Major Trade Risks: If the USD finds significant strength on risk-off tones or thoughts the Fed will be hiking aggressively then that would invalidate this outlook.
EUR/USD remains vulnerable below 1.1300 on USD rebound, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is retreating from 1.1300, snapping a two-day uptrend. Cautious mood revives the US dollar's safe-haven demand, despite weaker yields. US inflation expectations recover ahead of GDP and Consumer Confidence data. Omicron news and Biden's speech eyed as well.
GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3250 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD is trading in a narrow range on Wednesday around mid-1.3200s as the greenback holds its ground following a two-day slide. The data from the UK revealed that the GDP expanded by 6.8% on a yearly basis in the third quarter, surpassing the market expectation of 6.6%, but failed to trigger a market reaction.
Gold eyes $1,776 support amid subdued markets
Gold price remains depressed below $1,800 amid a lack of fresh catalysts. Focus shifts to the US top-tier economic data for fresh trading impetus.
Decentraland price likely to rally 23% if MANA can flip this hurdle
Decentraland price has been consolidating in an increasingly tight range for more than two weeks. Buyers are seemingly crawling out of the woodwork, suggesting an increase in the market value of MANA.
TSLA rebounds over 4%, focus shifts to Q4 earnings report
Tesla stock achieved our short-term $910 target on Monday. TSLA shares even closed below $900 for the first time since October 21. Expect a sharp bounce on Tuesday, but the trend is still lower.