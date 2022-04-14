The Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Bank of Canada both raised their interest rates by 50bp this week. For both banks, this was the biggest hike in more than two decades, as the policymakers stepped on the gas to fight back the soaring inflation.

The latest policy decisions from the G7 central banks cement the idea that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce at least a 50-bp hike in its next meeting, and increase the pressure of a concrete rate action from the European Central Bank (ECB).

The rising inflation will certainly lead to heated discussions at the heart of the European Central Bank’s committee at today’s policy meeting. The ECB plans to end the asset purchases by Q3 and hike the rates soon after.

But the ECB doesn’t have the option to wait until the last quarter to hike rates; it must raise the interest rates by end of summer, the latest, even though inflation is caused by supply-side problems that can’t be effectively addressed with restricting demand.

The overall trend is tighter central bank policies and higher rates, but two countries defy the laws of gravity: China and Turkey.

Elsewhere, JP Morgan has been the first big US bank to announce its earnings, and the results didn’t enchant investors. Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo will go to the earnings confessional today.