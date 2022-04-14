The Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Bank of Canada both raised their interest rates by 50bp this week. For both banks, this was the biggest hike in more than two decades, as the policymakers stepped on the gas to fight back the soaring inflation.
The latest policy decisions from the G7 central banks cement the idea that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce at least a 50-bp hike in its next meeting, and increase the pressure of a concrete rate action from the European Central Bank (ECB).
The rising inflation will certainly lead to heated discussions at the heart of the European Central Bank’s committee at today’s policy meeting. The ECB plans to end the asset purchases by Q3 and hike the rates soon after.
But the ECB doesn’t have the option to wait until the last quarter to hike rates; it must raise the interest rates by end of summer, the latest, even though inflation is caused by supply-side problems that can’t be effectively addressed with restricting demand.
The overall trend is tighter central bank policies and higher rates, but two countries defy the laws of gravity: China and Turkey.
Elsewhere, JP Morgan has been the first big US bank to announce its earnings, and the results didn’t enchant investors. Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo will go to the earnings confessional today.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh two-year lows below 1.0800
EUR/USD has extended its slide and dropped below 1.0800 for the first time in nearly two years. ECB left its policy settings unchanged and President Lagarde refrained from offering clarity on the timing of the first rate hike or the end of the QE, weighing heavily on the shared currency.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3000 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its decline in the American session and dropped toward 1.3000. The greenback is gathering strength amid the ECB's dovish tone and rising US Treasury bond yields, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold: Fears underpin the bright metal
Gold gave up some ground on Thursday amid the resurgent dollar’s demand, now quoting at around $1,967. The dollar traded with a soft tone throughout the first half of the day, as investors held back ahead of the ECB monetary policy announcement.
Shiba Inu price could double after 2.41 billion SHIB get burned
Shiba Inu price is on track to make a comeback from the recent pullback and double in the near future as the meme coin’s circulating supply shrinks further. Analysts reveal a bullish outlook on Shiba Inu price.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): ECB delays, Musk bids for Twitter and investment banks boom
Earnings season continues with some ramping up in the financials space on Thursday. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) both boom it as trading desks love volatility while Wells Fargo underperforms.