Sentiment towards the US economy has been shaky in the past month, as the banking crisis has developed. This gives credence to the long-held belief that the Fed will need to make a dovish pivot, especially as CPI falls further than expected.

The CME FedWatch tool currently has a 80% chance of a quarter-point rate hike in May, but cuts are beginning to be priced in from July. The odds of a cut in September are even higher.

Next week has no significant economic events for the US, so any rallies in the US dollar are likely to be short-lived. The expected Fed cuts will reduce borrowing costs and spur economic growth.

Based on the research and analysis in this report, the US dollar is not expected to sustain rallies beyond the $102.00 area in the short term. A re-evaluation will be conducted if sentiment shifts during the week of April 17th.