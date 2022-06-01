Energy prices across the board have been on a phenomenal run this year, breaking records and notching up fresh highs almost weekly as the world's top Oil producers struggle to match supply with rapidly surging demand.
Earlier this week, EU leaders announced an agreement to ban 90% of Russian Crude imports by the end of the year. News of the ban immediately sent Oil prices rallying back $120 a barrel, the highest level since March. While the move has been welcomed by many foreign policy leaders, it obviously doesn't come without consequences.
Economists have warned that rising energy prices will continue push inflation pressures to unprecedented levels, raising the threat of a recession.
That view has also be echoed by The International Energy Agency, stating that falling global Oil supplies signal the repeat of a 1970s style inflation-induced recession as prices continue to remain elevate close to historical highs.
In comparison, there's no denying that the current Energy Crisis is ‘much bigger’ than what was seen during the Oil shocks of the 1970s. Back then it was just about Oil. Now we have an Oil Crisis, a Gas Crisis, and an Electricity Crisis simultaneously.
And let’s not forget about China.
China’s move to end its strict lockdown policy in Shanghai and Beijing is also adding to global demand for Oil.
Expectations are running high, that the Oil market may see an identical V-shape recovery in demand as seen in 2020 when China ended lockdown. That event triggered an historic bull run taking Oil prices from sub $40 a barrel in April 2020 to a decade high of almost $140 a barrel in April 2022. That's a record-breaking gain of more than 450%, in the last two years.
Against the current macro backdrop of tightening supplies, the largest war on European soil in almost 80-years, bans on Russian Crude imports and rapidly surging demand – evidence is mounting that the Oil market is only just at the beginning of a multi-year – if not decade-long Commodities Supercycle, bigger than anything ever seen before!
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains below 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7229 on Wednesday, its highest in almost a month. However, the sour tone of equities and renewed demand for the greenback pushed it back lower, now trading around 0.7180. Australia Trade Balance coming up next.
EUR/USD trading around 1.0650 amid the dollar’s comeback
Demand for the greenback surged following upbeat US data, while the American currency was also underpinned by the risk-off mood triggered by lingering inflation and recession concerns. The focus now shifts to US employment-related figures.
Gold: Risk aversion pushes XAUUSD up
The new month brought optimism among traders, which gave Gold an unexpected boost. XAU traded as low as $1,825.45 but surged towards $1,850 as Wall Street opened with substantial gains. The positive mood was short-lived, as stocks took a turn for the worse.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!