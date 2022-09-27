We had a bearish start to the week on Monday and the price action across several asset classes remains volatile and chaotic - and that’s especially true for the FX markets shaken by the freefall in sterling.
The US dollar remains king, on the back of a heavy sterling meltdown due to irresponsible UK government/lazy Bank of England (BoE), and euro selloff on the back of Italy turning right cautious European Central Bank.
The USDJPY spiked at yesterday’s dollar rally as if the Bank of Japan (BoJ) never intervened last week. The BoJ head says that he supports intervention in the yen. In vain.
Equities sell off, as investors expect a deeper downside move due to pressured earnings. Tech stocks remain on the chopping block. To reverse sentiment, Amazon throws the second Prime Day sale this year, and Apple hurries out of China.
While outlook for equities remains bearish, the rising yields make sovereign markets increasingly appetizing, and an eventual inflows in global sovereign markets could be the first sign of healing from the actual financial crisis.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 0.9600
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 0.9600 during the European trading hours on Tuesday. Ahead of high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US, the risk-positive market environment doesn't allow the dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD rextends recovery beyond 1.0800 ahead of US data
GBP/USD extended its daily recovery and climbed above 1.0800 on Tuesday. Although the BoE's inaction against the GBP depreciation limited the pair's upside late Monday, risk flows help it continue to stretch higher ahead of US data.
Gold clings to recovery gains above $1,630
Gold clings to daily gains above $1,630 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on a daily basis following Monday's upsurge, helping XAU/USD preserve its bullish momentum in the European session.
MATIC: These signals are key to catching Polygon’s 20% rally
MATIC price continues to consolidate around the range low for more than a week and shows no signs of breaking out. Investors should pay close attention and anticipate the bullish resurgence, which could trigger an explosive move.
USA depression likely and watch for currency intervention
It has been easy, but we need to be on our toes now. Stocks and currencies can have an accelerated crash! Now, that the world suddenly has the same ideas we highlighted 6-12 months ago, it is time to get back on our toes.