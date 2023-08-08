Share:

After sluggish growth, GDP rebounded in Q2 increasing 0.3% q/q. Despite the bright surprise, the print is subject to revisions as flash estimates usually are based on incomplete data. Hence, the rebound should be viewed cautiously coupled with the fact that the growth was significantly attributed to an Irish GDP gain of 3.3%. Moreover, monetary policy works with some lag thus the full effects of the ECB's hike cycle are still yet to fully materialise in the real economy. The gloomy reality is further backed by July PMIs coming in weaker than expected, with the service sector growing slowly and the manufacturing leg taking a hit. In light of Q3 data so far, we believe the European economy could remain stuck in the mud as an elevated rate environment considerably mutes the European investment and consumption landscape.

July's inflation figures came in mixed as headline inflation ticked down to 5.3% showing signs of consumers' purchasing power slowly restoring. Conversely, the core inflation print was unpleasant news staying put at 5.5%. Inflation still remains too elevated for comfort - particularly with service inflation increasing at a record pace of 5.6% y/y. As the service sector accounts for 73% of the European economy, stubborn service inflation poses a serious worry for the ECB as this could further accelerate wage-price pressures. Additionally, labour market continues to be tight as the unemployment rate hit an all-time low of 6.4% in June supporting the risk of wage-price pressures not calming.

In line with market expectations, the ECB hiked policy rates by 25bp at the July meeting. President Lagarde highlighted that drivers of inflation are shifting as rising wages and elevated profit margins are becoming increasingly important - see also COTW: A decisive maybe, 28 July. Moreover, the ECB reiterated that rate decisions will remain data-dependent. We still pencil in a peak policy rate of 4% in September (25bp hike), though our call is challenged by downside data prints such as weak PMIs and the malign bank lending survey. However, after all, the ECB has an inflation mandate rather than a growth mandate. August inflation surprising to the topside could therefore corroborate our call for September as further elaborated in COTW: Inflation - left, right and centre the most important, 4 August.

On 23rd July Spaniards went to the polls after Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, called for a snap general election amid his Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) performing poorly in May's local and regional elections. The right-wing People's Party (PP) led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo narrowly won, though both blocs are closely tied in the 350-seat congress after overseas votes came in. Congress is set to convene on August 17, and shortly after King Felipe VI will meet the party leaders to determine who could win MP's backing to become the next PM. If one falls short of reaching an absolute majority (176 seats in Congress), a second vote will be held 48 hours later in which a simple majority will suffice. If a simple majority is not reached, the MPs have two months to appoint a PM, otherwise new elections will be held. The political scene in Spain is fragmented, which makes the forming of coalitions nothing but easy. Regardless of the bloc forming the government, it will be faced by a challenge as Spain's debt and deficit of GDP stand at 113% and 4.8% respectively. The fiscal challenges are becoming increasingly important after the European Commission's proposal on fiscal rules reform as mentioned in Euro Area Macro Monitor, 10 May.

