ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF started trading yesterday and has been the second most heavily traded fund on record. The massive inflows gave a boost to Bitcoin as well which traded near its all-time-high levels.

Elsewhere, Netflix posted better-than-expected results as the Squid Game boosted the quarterly subscriptions and the forecast for the next quarter. But beating expectations didn’t prevent Netflix shares falling into the negative in the after-hours trading.

Tesla is due to announce earnings today. Analysts expect a strong quarter thanks to soaring vehicle deliveries despite a challenging economic environment. Let’s see if Tesla results would take the share price to a fresh record or trigger a profit taking at the current levels.