Lately, the question that has been floating more and more, is whether the shares of the technology sector are at "unjustifiably" high levels and thus whether a significant price decline is to follow. Indeed, at a time when all economies are being hit hard by the pandemic, it makes sense for investors to worry about whether the significantly annual return near 80% on the Nasdaq tech index is orthodox.

The nervousness of investors and traders became clear last week. The reason was given by the report of the President of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell which concerned expected pressures from inflation. The consequent rise in US bond yields triggered a sharp drop in the Nasdaq, thus contributing to existing investor and traders concerns.

The Nasdaq technology index after has fallen in the area of 12,300 units, later returned to the area of 13,000 units. But it is not sure that calm has also returned. Concerns seem to remain strong. But are they justified? To some extent it is.

Indeed, many tech companies that have seen impressive growth are considered overbought. At least from a technical perspective. Because in terms of fundamental quantities for their valuation, the quantitative measurement of traditional economic indicators seems in periods of great changes, ineffective.

In fact, in periods of great change like the one we have been experiencing for a long time, the search for quantitative criteria for the evaluation of the upward movement, although extremely important, takes second place.

The first place takes into consideration three other criteria:

The first criterion concerns the search for those forces that could prevent the creation of bear market conditions, in our case for technology companies.

The second criterion concerns those forces that could guarantee the incentives for rising prices of technology companies.

And the third, concerns the forces that will give the motivations of the attractiveness of the technology companies.

As for the bear market, a strong force to prevent it in the stock market, also for technology stocks, will be provided by the maintenance of the negative net interest rates. Indeed, due to high debts, policymakers will continue to maintain a low-interest-rate environment, keeping them below inflation and growth for a long time to come. This strategy will be a significant net to prevent bear market conditions.

As for guaranteeing the stock price dynamics of technology companies, this is provided by the fact that they are at the heart of the fourth industrial revolution, the impact of which, although actual, has not been fully understood or established. The 4th Industrial Revolution still has a lot of growth to give to the economy and markets.

In terms of attractiveness incentives, most probably, technology companies will be at the forefront of how to address the future important global issues. This is because technology companies are able to offer, not just a solution to a problem, but ways to solve multiple issues related to the complexity of the global economic, business, and productive activity.

After the end of the pandemic, humanity will find itself in a new reality in which it will be called to provide solutions to a number of challenges. Technology will be one of the most important tools in managing these challenges.

In conclusion, the rise in technology stock prices has been impressive on an annual basis. And indeed, in times of future uncertainties, volatility and correction in these stocks are likely to be large. However, based on the above-mentioned criteria, these kinds of movements may be a good opportunity for prudent strategies, in both trading and long-term placements.