S&P 500 was stumbling at the open, thanks to tech sellers. Over first two hours though, market breadth increasingly established itself as broad. Followed by a daily short squeeze when even healthcare closed almost neutral. Notably, tech, communications and discretionaries overshaxdowed materials, industrials with energy, and financials up by 0.80% means that the bias for much of this week, is to go higher in stocks. Overnight shallow consolidation to give room to grind up this week at least.
Even if TGA is being replenished and ECB expresses concern about skier than thought core inflation, today‘s inflation undershoot surprise from Australia adds to the picture of central banks willing to err on the side of caution. Also, current data (yesterday is a good example) haven‘t sunk the notion that the worst is over and recession won‘t arrive.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Outlook
4,415 was taken on, and odds are the buyers would overcome this level later today or premarket tomorrow. 4,385 unlikely to come into jeopardy – rather I‘m eyeing 4,425 area to eventually give. As I had been mentioning in the daily analyses and video, AAPL and META have to cooperate, which they did not yesterday, and China chip considerations aren‘t probably enough to affect much more than perhaps NVDA today.
This breadth chart looks unlikely to reverse much either today or tomorrow. Similarly, yesterday‘s tech advance wouldn‘t be sold into this soon again either. Sideways to up is the favored short-term direction.
As a side note, disinflation with tightening is bearish commodities and real assets in general, so the medium-term outlook is a bearish oue. I can‘t say this loudly enough – and it‘s not the first time I‘ve said so.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0950 as USD recovery continues
EUR/USD lost its traction and fell below 1.0950 in the American session on Wednesday. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish comments at the ECB Forum on Central Banking seems to be helping the US Dollar gather strength and weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD extends daily slide, trades below 1.2650
GBP/USD declined to a fresh two-week low below 1.2650 on Wednesday. The negative shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by retreating equity indexes in the US, helps the US Dollar gather strength. Meanwhile, markets keep a close eye on comments from central bankers at the ECB Forum.
Gold falls to multi-month lows below $1,910
Gold price stays under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since early March below $1,910 on Wednesday. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 3.75%, the broad US Dollar strength doesn't allow XAU/USD to find a foothold.
Pro Ripple attorney shows new evidence to support Ripple case against SEC
Attorney John Deaton, an XRP proponent and founder of Crypto-Law US, identified a developer of the XRPLedger who didn’t receive any funds from the payment firm, a case that could help Ripple defend itself in the lawsuit against the SEC.
NIO’s 11% rally on Tuesday shows that bulls have not given up yet
Nio, the Chinese EV competitor, witnessed its share price add on 11.2% on Tuesday in a session that saw Wall Street clamber back into the market. The S&P 500 added 1.15% in the session, while the NASDAQ 100 surged 1.75%.