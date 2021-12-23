Will strong US jet fuel demand push crude oil through the next resistance at $73.30?

Wednesday's U.S. EIA data released during the U.S. session showed that EIA crude oil stocks decreased by 4.715 million barrels as of Dec. 17, a drop that greatly exceeded the expected value of -2.3 million barrels.
The percentage of U.S. crude oil converted to jet fuel has been rising since November, with the latest figure at 9.31%, inching closer to the number before the pandemic (10%-11%), according to the EIA. This sign of continued growth could mean that demand for crude oil will continue to climb. (*source: Bloomberg).
President Biden said that although Democratic Sen. Manchin currently refuses to support the Build Back Better Act on the grounds of high inflation, he still insists on the possibility of reaching an agreement with Manchin.
The bulls have managed to hold the critical support area below $66. Crude oil has completed the correction and is now back in the pressure range of $72.50-73.40; this is a vital resistance area on the 4-hour chart and the 100-period EMA average on the daily chart. The bulls and the shorts are playing a meaningful game here, and if the shorts fail to weaken the upward momentum of crude oil here, then crude oil will test the $78-80 area further. The lower support level around $71 is also a position that traders need to keep an eye on, as the bulls are likely to make a short retreat to build up their strength. With Xmas approaching, traders also need to be aware of the risk of significant price swings due to low market liquidity.
This information has been prepared by Mitrade. In addition to the disclaimer below, Mitrade does not represent that the information provided here is accurate, current or complete, and therefore should not be relied upon as such. This information does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. Mitrade is not a financial advisor and all services are provided on an execution only basis. We advise any readers of this content to seek their own advice. Reproduction or redistribution of this information is not permitted.
