Outlook: As noted above, the high-low range of nearly every currency was exceptionally narrow yesterday. This can reflect a willingness to step back ahead of month-end and quarter- end—or high uncertainty, possibly about the clear-as-mud Russian situation and all the inflation data due this week. Since we did not see flight into the usual safe havens, including the dollar, bonds and gold, it’s probably the unfolding inflation story.

Today it’s inflation data from Canada but for May. The other possible market-movers today are US durables and the Atlanta Fed GDPNow for Q2 (it was 1.9% on 6/20). We also get the Conference Board consumer confidence survey for June. Analysts want to see if it is the same or similar to the University of Michigan version showing falling inflation expectations. We do not like surveys of the uneducated public of any size—what do they know?—except when it comes to inflation, when there might be some value in predicting whether the public has a poisonous inflation-mindset that drives wages up (and speeds up consumption).

We also get May new home sales, April home prices, and two regional Fed surveys (Dallas for services and Richmond for manufacturing). It’s an overload.

We sometimes neglect durables in favor of PMI’s, but durables are near the heart of why the US is not cooperating with the recession scenario. First reason: energy prices did not go back to near $100, as expected a year ago. Various factors get the credit, starting with a boost in US output and Biden tapping the Strategic Reserve. Then the jobs market and the US consumer each turned out to be less influenced by rate hikes than anyone, including the Fed, expected. Underlying that, especially with respect to jobs, companies keep spending capital on new plant and equipment.

That’s the real point of durables, not ex-anything. In April, durables rose 1.1% and orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft rose 1.4%. Granted, as the chart shows, the path has been rocky. It may be rocky in May, too. The consensus forecast is a drop to -1.0%, although Trading Economics is less pessimistic and offers -0.9%. One other forecast (Bloomberg) names -0.3%.

But remember that federal plan to spend on infrastructure, with most of the $1.25 trillion still waiting to be deployed. Yesterday the White House announced it’s starting with making the internet available in rural areas for $42 billion. Weirdly, Virginia gets a bigger slice of that pie than you might think (why isn’t it North Dakota? Population size).

The fiction of Fed rate cuts this year is starting to fade. From Bloomberg yesterday: “Investors are bailing out of bets that Fed policymakers will cut interest rates later this year, as Jerome Powell’s hawkish messages sink in. Government bonds advanced as traders unwound bets that rates had peaked. A mass exodus of dovish wagers swept through the options market, with open interest, a measure of risk appetite, dropping sharply.”

Further, Morgan Stanley economists said they now expect the July hike to the mid-point of 5.375%, where it will stay until at least year-end. Any further moves would be data dependent.

At the same time, yesterday ECB chief Lagarde, speaking at the Sintra conference, said the ECB will likely raise interest rates in July and keep them high for some time, signaling that the ECB still has a way to go to tame high inflation. She said “recent economic shocks were still working their way through Europe’s economy, ‘making the decline in inflation slower and the inflation process more persistent,’” according to the WSJ, exactly the right way to phrase it.

Forecast: The dollar could easily regain favor if all the data today, especially durables, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow and the Conference Board consumer confidence are high numbers. Economies with the best growth tend to have firming currencies.

A lot depends on whether the Morgan Stanley forecast of only one more hike gains traction—it’s presumably already priced in. The outlook for a weaker dollar lies in less risk-off sentiment from the Russia/Wagner story and even Chinese promises to manage the yuan and goose the economy (which would favor Germany). We are inclined to believe the Chinese. We are in range-trading mode in most currencies, even the peso, and waiting for a breakout-driver. Given the long-standing bias against the dollar, we think it would take a surprise to drive it up today, alas.

Tidbit: From the New York Fed, which says it well and the way we prefer: “The U.S. dollar plays a central role in the global economy. In addition to being the most widely used currency in foreign exchange transactions, it represents the largest share in official reserves, international debt securities and loans, cross-border payments, and trade invoicing. The ubiquity of the U.S. dollar in global transactions reflects several key factors, including the depth and liquidity of U.S. capital markets, the size of the U.S. economy, the relatively low cost of converting dollars into other currencies, and an enduring confidence in the U.S. legal system and its institutions.

“On May 18 and 19, 2023, the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York jointly hosted the 2nd Annual International Roles of the U.S. Dollar Conference.” It’s a bit stuffy but if you worry about the dollar losing its status.

One important point: the Fed plays two roles, first in controlling inflation that buttresses the dollar as a store of value, but also providing liquidity both domestic and internationally through the “Foreign and International Monetary Authorities (FIMA) Repo Facility, which have helped improve liquidity conditions in dollar funding markets during recent periods of stress.”

One of the best contributors is, as usual, Barry Eichengreen, who points out that the emerging markets that gained about 10% of the share of reserves over the past decade (taking it away from the dollar), are not likely to get much more. “Eichengreen argued that the role of the Chinese renminbi, which accounts for 2.5 percent of reserves, is limited by, among other things, lack of infrastructure, continued capital controls, and China’s governance. Stablecoins and central bank digital currencies have not had large effects, he noted, as the former have proven to be too volatile, while the latter are still restricted to internal country-specific transactions.” Bravo.

The conference also addressed intervention, outright and via other means (SNB), but we liked this part: “Using …. new data, [contributors] document that foreign investors increased the total amount of U.S. dollar assets by sixfold over the last twenty years and that, even when there is large heterogeneity across countries, sectors, and security types, there is a substantial amount of foreign exchange hedging.”

Tidbit: The Chinese yuan fell into the cooking pot and was down over 1% yesterday despite the central bank raising the daily reference rate. It is now as low as last Nov 29th. Bloomberg has a useful chart demonstrating stress in a clever way we hardly ever get to see. Some banks may have had their arms twisted to sell dollars.

Tidbit: The ruble is also in the soup. See the chart. Its lacks credibility because of restrictions on trading, but even so, the dollar is managing to rise. This makes the two big Commie countries with devaluing currencies.

