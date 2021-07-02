With so much hot money chasing the commodities supercycle, Silver prices are tipped to be one of the highest in-demand asset classes of 2021.

Often overlooked at favor of its precious metal cousin Gold – Silver prices have tallied up an impressive gain over the past year.

Silver prices are currently trading above $26 an ounce. That’s a stunning gain of 79% from a year ago when the spot price was around $14.50 an ounce.

In a similar fashion to the whole commodities sector, Silver is once again starting to attract a lot of attention on a scale not seen since the global financial crisis in 2008.

There are several factors at play that have lured traders back into Silver. These include rising inflation expectations, the fact that it’s significantly undervalued compared to Gold, and of course the whole green energy and infrastructure spending boom, which is only just getting started.

If you want to know where Silver prices are heading next, then just take a look at the record-setting gains across the rest of the metals complex from Copper, Iron Ore to Palladium.

During Q2 2021, we've seen Iron Ore surge past $200 a ton for the first time ever. Palladium rocket above $3,000 to hit a new record high and Copper prices surpass an all-time high.

Silver is still relatively cheap compared with its peers and certainly has a lot of catching up to do. In my opinion, Silver is definitely the best trade right now and the one to watch heading into the third quarter of 2021.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: