With so much hot money chasing the commodities supercycle, Silver prices are tipped to be one of the highest in-demand asset classes of 2021.
Often overlooked at favor of its precious metal cousin Gold – Silver prices have tallied up an impressive gain over the past year.
Silver prices are currently trading above $26 an ounce. That’s a stunning gain of 79% from a year ago when the spot price was around $14.50 an ounce.
In a similar fashion to the whole commodities sector, Silver is once again starting to attract a lot of attention on a scale not seen since the global financial crisis in 2008.
There are several factors at play that have lured traders back into Silver. These include rising inflation expectations, the fact that it’s significantly undervalued compared to Gold, and of course the whole green energy and infrastructure spending boom, which is only just getting started.
If you want to know where Silver prices are heading next, then just take a look at the record-setting gains across the rest of the metals complex from Copper, Iron Ore to Palladium.
During Q2 2021, we've seen Iron Ore surge past $200 a ton for the first time ever. Palladium rocket above $3,000 to hit a new record high and Copper prices surpass an all-time high.
Silver is still relatively cheap compared with its peers and certainly has a lot of catching up to do. In my opinion, Silver is definitely the best trade right now and the one to watch heading into the third quarter of 2021.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Sluggish yields test bears on the way to 1.1800, US NFP eyed
EUR/USD defends the multi-day low of 1.1837 heading into the European session. Covid woes battle Fed tapering chatters, upbeat US data. Risk appetite dwindles ahead of US NFP. Lagarde awaited as well.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3750 ahead of US NFP data
GBP/USD prints losses for the straight seventh day. The US dollar stands strong after the mixed US economic data, NFP data eyed. The sterling lost its ground post-disappointing economic data, BOE dovish stance.
Gold: 100-DMA remains a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls ahead of US NFP
Gold price is holding onto the recent gains in the lead-up to the NFP showdown. The US labor market report could likely throw fresh light into the timeline of the Fed’s monetary policy shift. The US economy is expected to add 69K jobs in June.
XRP price might rally 25% as RippleX partners with Mintable
XRP price is teetering on a crucial support barrier at $0.647, a breakdown of which could send it tumbling. Ripple’s developer platform RippleX partners with a community-controlled NFT marketplace, Mintable.
NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer
June's Nonfarm Payrolls figures could fall short of elevated expectations once again. Fed Chair Powell created high expectations, which will be hard to be met. NFP could trigger a reversal of dollar gains.