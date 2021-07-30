Silver prices surged this week after the Federal Reserve flagged lingering risks to the U.S economy from the highly contagious COVID Delta Variant.
Sentiment towards the precious metals complex turned bullish after Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the rising cases of the Delta variant may weigh on a recovery in the labour market and that the central bank was still “along away” from considering raising interest rates.
The main takeaway from the Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting was that the central bank remains firmly committed to their massive quantitative easing program, while allowing inflation to run hotter than usual, for some time yet.
Currently, Silver prices are trading near $25 an ounce, which presents an incredible opportunity for traders to gain exposure in the metal before it really takes off.
Silver is not only an excellent inflation hedge, but it’s also a key component in everything from electric vehicles, renewable energy to 5G technology. Based on our proprietary research, photovoltaic demand for silver could exceed 3000 tonnes in 2021, while the 5G rollout – which is only just beginning – will be a major driver of demand for years to come.
Goldman Sachs see silver prices rising to $33 an ounce in H2 2021, boosted both investment and industrial demand for the precious metal – and our research suggests similar.
In my opinion, Silver is still definitely the best trade right now and any substantial pullbacks should be viewed as buying opportunities heading into August.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
