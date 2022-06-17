Next week (June 23), a flash estimate of the June PMI for the Eurozone, Germany and France will be published. In May, sentiment deteriorated slightly for both service providers and manufacturing. However, the general sentiment of service providers still held up better than that for industry.

Embedded in the current global environment, we expect purchasing managers' sentiment to deteriorate slightly further in June. We still expect sentiment among service providers to be better than in manufacturing. In Southern Europe in particular, the services sector should benefit from the significant increase in travel activity over the summer months. This is because, in 2022, at least within the EU, travel without covid related restrictions is largely possible for the first time since 2019. After two years of pandemic, we expect Europeans to have a corresponding pent-up demand for travel. However, the current inflation dynamics also pose a downside risk for tourism. In any case, the weak performance of Eurozone retail sales in April (-1.3% compared to March) shows that 2Q will also be challenging for the Eurozone economy.

At the global level, indicators such as prices for cyclically sensitive industrial metals show a continuation of the cooling of global growth momentum. The OECD's leading indicator for the global economy also continued to lose momentum slightly in May. In view of the high inflation rate and the fact that price pressure is spreading to more and more components in the Eurozone as well, falling demand pressure is currently desirable, at least in the area of goods. This is particularly true from the ECB's point of view, which at its last meeting opened the door to a faster than previously expected tightening of monetary policy. The reason for this is the significant increase in the ECB economists' inflation forecasts for 2023 to 3.5%, up from 2.1% previously. As a result, the ECB could contribute to a faster cooling of the economy.

We raise our interest rate forecasts, development remains volatile

After what had previously looked like stabilization, there has been another massive sell-off on the bond markets in both the Eurozone and the US since the beginning of June. This was initially triggered by higher than expected inflation figures for May for the Eurozone, whereupon corresponding statements by ECB representatives increased interest rate expectations, which were then even exceeded at the meeting of the ECB Governing Council. A little later, US inflation figures also came in above expectations, and the Fed responded with a 75bp move and an outlook for further sharp rate hikes.

In sum, 10-year German Bund and US Treasury yields rose by 50bp and 30bp, respectively, in just over two weeks. The higher inflation levels, the resulting central bank rate tightening and the market reaction are changing the outlook. As a result, we have to raise our yield forecasts.

However, in our view, the future path of interest rates is much more uncertain than the recent movement on the bond markets in particular makes it out to be. Both the ECB and the US Fed point to the high uncertainty of any outlook, but at the same time there is no attempt, at least verbally, to curb the sharp rise in yields on the market. Both the ECB and the US Fed want to demonstrate to the markets their determination to bring very high inflation back under control. Of course, in both economies, key interest rates are far too low to counter an inflation rate of around 8%. But that is at best only half the truth. After all, the monetary policy environment is far from being determined by key rates alone. Currently, 250bp of interest rate hikes are priced in for the Eurozone over the next 12 months, and more than 200bp for the US. These interest rate expectations are already a reality in large parts of the interest rate markets. For everything beyond short-term interest rates, therefore, massive monetary tightening has already arrived. In the US, the stock market slump is also acting as a brake on the economy.

The high inflation is to a considerable extent attributable to price increases, which are not due to an excessively strong economy, but to supply-side effects. In the Eurozone, for example, two-thirds of inflation comes from energy and food prices, which have risen largely due to the war in Ukraine and sanctions. If second-round effects are included, the share is even higher. In the US, the picture is somewhat different. Here, aggregate demand is high and the labor market is overheated. Nevertheless, here too, energy, food and supply bottlenecks in the automotive sector, for example, are still making significant contributions to the inflation rate.

The question is whether the markets have not run too far ahead. There are already signs of an economic slowdown and there are no signs of an improvement in the economic environment ahead. Thus, we see market expectations of interest rate hikes well into 2023 as questionable. We expect economic data to weaken in the course of the second half of the year to such an extent that both central banks will at least pause at the end of the year, and we therefore expect yields on medium and longer maturities on the bond markets to fall.

In line with the changes for the development of key interest rates in the Eurozone and the US, we have also adjusted our dollar forecast. The strength of the dollar should last somewhat longer than originally forecast, but ultimately the development of the interest rate differential and an assumed stabilization of tensions with Russia continue to argue in favor of a weaker dollar.

Download The Full Week Ahead