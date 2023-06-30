Economic data released in the US yesterday further fueled the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) bets. The US 2-year yield jumped more than 3% to 4.90% for the first time since the mini banking crisis. The probability of a 25bp hike from the Fed in the July meeting jumped to 87%, while the pricing in the market suggests that the Fed’s two rate hikes are now likelier than not.
And perhaps because the aggressive Fed tightening doesn’t impact economic strength as badly ass expected, stock investors saw no urgence in selling their stocks on rising hawkish Fed expectations. Yet, a further rise in US yields could weigh on stock appetite before the weekly closing bell.
In the Eurozone, investor mood was a bit tricky because inflation data released this week in the Eurozone revealed that inflation in core and periphery diverged in favour of the latter. More importantly, the end of ECB’s cheap loans should increase the yield spread between the Eurozone’s core and periphery and weigh on the EURUSD.
In China, the latest economic data didn’t enchant investors. Chinese manufacturing PMI remained below 50, in the contraction zone, for the third consecutive month, despite recurrent policy easing from the People’s Bank of China (PBoC). The Chinese government has no choice but to regain people’s and investors’ confidence if it doesn’t want to become too old before becoming rich enough.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd
