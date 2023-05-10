Markets
In a session devoid of key eco releases markets found themselves stuck in mild risk-off modus. Headlines of real estate markets/firms being hurt by higher interest rates/tighter financial conditions and the ongoing stalemate in the negotiations on the US debt ceiling were a good enough reason for investors to scale back some exposure in risk assets. First talks between US president Biden and Congressional leaders including Mitch McConnel didn’t yield much progress. Even so, equity losses remained modest (S&P -0.46%, Eurostoxx50 -0.59%). Bonds initially enjoyed a mild safe have bid, but ceded gains during in US trading. ECB speakers (Vujcic, Kazimir, Kazaks, Nagel, Schnabel) all reiterated that there is still ground to cover for the ECB to arrest (core) inflation. In the end, German yields added between 1.5 bps (2-y) and 4.3 bps (30-y). US yields also drifted into positive territory, but the rise did run into resistance after a very strong $40 bln US 3-y Treasury auction (awarded 3.695% vs 3.723% WI bid, bid-cover 2.93, record high indirect award). NY Fed president Williams advocated a balanced, data-dependent approach, but didn’t see much reason to forecast rate cuts this year. US yields closed 1-2 bps higher across the curve. The dollar mostly followed the intraday dynamics in US (ST) yields, closing with a modest gain, but off the intra-day highs (DXY close 101,6, EUR/USD 1.0962). Sterling still outperformed ahead of Thursday’s BoE meeting, with EUR/GBP closing at 0.8685.
Asian markets joined yesterday’s mild risk-off on WS. Especially ST US bond are losing marginally as does the dollar. Later today, the focus is on the US April CPI. Consensus sees the monthly headline dynamics reaccelerating from 0.1% to 0.4% M/M which should result in an unchanged 5.0% Y/Y reading. Core inflation growth is also expected at 0.4% M/M easing the Y/Y measure marginally from 5.6% to 5.5%. We don’t have strong arguments to deviate from consensus. A release in line with expectations at least would confirm that a further decline in inflation toward 2% might be a tough/bumpy process. In theory this at least should ease expectations on post-summer Fed rate cuts. However, markets have plenty of time to make up their mind with still a full monthly round of eco data to be published before the mid-June Fed meeting. So, we doubt the report will be a game-changer. US yields are locked in a short-term consolidation pattern (2-y 3.60%/4.25%, 10-y 3.25%/3.65%) with trading subject to all kind of noise (banking sector, debt ceiling …). The dollar probably at least needs an in-line (or higher) release for its recent bottoming/rebound to gain traction. Also keep an eye at the USD $35 bln US 10-y bond sale. In CE, the National bank of Poland will announce its policy decision (expected unchanged at 6.75%).
News and views
Norges Bank governor Ida Wolden Bache in a parliamentary hearing yesterday suggested there are no plans for the central bank to intervene in the FX market and prop up the ailing Norwegian krone. Wolden Bache said that past experience has shown that such actions can be costly and not necessarily effective over time. She stressed that the bank’s current monthly transactions are not part of the monetary toolkit. They are done on behalf of the government in function of foreign currency revenues coming from oil and gas sales. The Norges Bank last week lifted policy rates by 25 bps to 3.25% and projected one more such move in June. However, further NOK weakness, among other things, could trigger more rate hikes than currently expected. EUR/NOK yesterday rose from 11.55 to 11.60, recouping some of the losses incurred over the past few days. The pair from a historical perspective still trades at strong levels though.
US Trade Representative Katherina Tai is planning to meet China’s commerce minister later this month, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The encounter would take place in the sidelines of a gathering of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade ministers on May 25-26 in Detroit and is a potential sign of the relationship between the US and China warming up again. Senior-level contacts between the two countries have largely been suspended since the US shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon early February with tensions further escalating over US support for Taiwan and high-end technology export controls.
