Stocks are going sideways since last Friday. Will they break higher and go back to the record high? Or the opposite? It still doesn’t look bullish.
The broad stock market index lost 0.16% on Thursday as it fluctuated within a short-term consolidation following last week’s declines. On September 2 the index reached a new record high of 4,545.85. Since then it has lost over 110 points. This morning stocks are expected to open virtually flat again following a pre-session rebound from overnight lows.
The index remains elevated after the recent run-up, so we may see more profound profit-taking action at some point.
The nearest important support level of the broad stock market index is now at 4,435-4,450 and the next support level is at 4,400-4,410. On the other hand, the nearest important resistance level is now at 4,490-4,500, marked by the previous support level. The S&P 500 bounced off its over four-month-long upward trend line, as we can see on the daily chart.
S&P 500’s medium-term downward reversal?
The S&P 500 index broke below its medium-term upward trend line a few weeks ago. However, it is still relatively close to the record high. The nearest important support level is at 4,300, as we can see on the weekly chart:
Dow Jones trades within a consolidation
Let’s take a look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average chart. The blue-chip index broke below a potential two-month- long rising wedge downward reversal pattern recently. It remained relatively weaker in August - September, as it didn’t reach a new record high like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The support level is now at around 34,500 and the near resistance level is at 35,000, marked by the recent support level, as we can see on the daily chart:
Apple at support level
Apple stock weighs around 6.3% in the S&P 500 index, so it is important for the whole broad stock market picture. Last week it reached a new record high of $157.26. And since then it has been declining. So it looked like a bull trap trading action. On Friday the stock accelerated its downtrend following an unfavorable federal judge's ruling. We can still see negative technical divergences between the price and indicators and a potential topping pattern. The stock is at an over two-month-long upward trend line – it’s a ‘make or break’ situation.
Conclusion
The S&P 500 index continued to trade within a short-term consolidation yesterday. It’s been a week since the market reached the current price levels. So is this a flat correction within a downtrend or some bottoming pattern? Today we will most likely see another flat opening of the trading session – later in the day we may see some more volatility because of a quarterly derivatives expiration known as ‘quadruple witching Friday’. The market seems overbought, and we may see some more profound downward correction soon. Therefore, we think that the short position is justified from the risk/reward perspective.
Here’s the breakdown:
-
The market retraced more of its recent advances this week, as the S&P 500 index extended its decline below 4,450 level.
-
Our speculative short position is still justified from the risk/reward perspective.
-
We are expecting a 5% or bigger correction from the record high.
Want free follow-ups to the above article and details not available to 99%+ investors? Sign up to our free newsletter today!
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured after US data misses estimates
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, paring its recovery from earlier in the day as the safe-haven dollar is bid. US Consumer Sentiment missed estimates with 72 points in September. The financial woes of China's Evergrande are weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD trades under 1.38 amid on UK data, dollar strength
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading under 1.38 after UK Retail Sales figures disappointed with -0.9% in August, worse than expected. Brexit uncertainty and dollar demand weighed on the pair earlier.
XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, drops closer to $1,750 level
Gold struggled to preserve its intraday gains and dropped to the lower end of the daily trading range during the early North American session.
Experts say Ripple will win SEC lawsuit, which might propel XRP to new all-time highs
The latest development in the ongoing SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit is that documents are classified as privileged and blocked for public viewing. Though institutional investors are yet to take big bets on the altcoin in 2021, retail investors are actively trading in XRP.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs
Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.