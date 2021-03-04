European markets have followed their US and Asian counterparts lower, with markets looking for guidance from Powell over how the Fed will seek to ease the recent rise in yields.
-
Europe weakness continues overnight theme.
-
Housebuilders strengthen, while miners suffer.
-
All eyes on Powell, as traders wonder whether the Fed will seek to lower yields.
European markets are following their Asian and US counterparts lower today, with ongoing fears over an extended period of upside for yields bringing pressure on stocks. The dominance of US tech appears to be a major risk, with the trajectory of yields signalling a likely move towards value stocks. Yesterday's budget did provide some winner, with the extended period of normalisation for stamp duty providing yet another day of upside for housebuilders. Meanwhile, the seemingly one-way trajectory for commodity prices has reversed today, with weakness across both precious and industrial metals sending mining stocks sharply lower.
Traders will be keeping a keep eye out for Jerome Powell’s appearance at a Wall Street Journal hosted event today, with traders hopeful that the governor will use the opportunity to highlight how they aim to lessen the recent rise in treasury yields. Rising yields increase the cost of borrowing, damaging economic prospects and lessening demand for equities. The volatility seen in stock markets of late does serve to highlight the potential detrimental impact if yields are allowed to rise rapidly over the near-term. Thus today’s appearance from Powell provides a perfect platform to prepare markets for a potential shift in asset purchases when the Fed meet in two week’s time. Sandwiched between the ADP and headline payrolls releases, today’s US jobless claims does provide another opportunity to see exactly how the US recovery is playing out. Yesterday’s PMI data highlighted a clear outperformance for the US economy, and that is being reflected in both the US dollar strength and US Treasury weakness.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 97 points lower, at 31,173.
