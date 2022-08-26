Time will stop today, when Jerome Powell speaks at the opening of the Jackson Hole meeting. There are many expectations regarding what Powell could say and how the market could react. There is not much reason for Powell to complain about the weak economic data, however, the risk of ‘too much tightening’ is now a concern that the Fed voices. Should that get the stock investors excited and jump back on the back of a bull? Hardly.

Yesterday, sentiment in major US indices was rather bullish on hope that the massive stimulus in China could boost activity and demand. The US 10-year yield eased, and the dollar retreated. The EURUSD failed to hold ground above parity, as the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting minutes didn’t do much to revive the hawks yesterday.

Gold tested the 50-DMA on the back of softer yields and the softer dollar, but couldn’t clear resistance at this level. Bitcoin remains steady near the summer uptrending channel base, waiting for Powell to clear the way to the upside, or the downside before the weekly closing bell.