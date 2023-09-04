The summer season is coming to an end this week and it will also be quite busy in terms of data releases. The long-awaited meeting of the MPC members of the National Bank of Poland will start on Tuesday and last until Wednesday and we expect monetary easing to begin. Serbia will be another country that will see a rate-setting meeting on Thursday. In Hungary, inflation numbers will be published, where we see disinflation continuing in August, although at a slower pace than in previous months. The statistical offices in Slovakia (Tuesday) and Romania (Thursday) will publish their breakdowns of 2Q GDPs. Further, industrial production will be shown in Hungary and Czechia, PPI in Romania, Serbia and Croatia, retail sales in Romania, Hungary and Slovakia, the trade balance in Slovakia, Czechia and Slovenia, and finally wage development in the second quarter in Czechia, which will be important for the CNB rate decision.
FX market developments
The CEE currencies had been weakening throughout last week against the euro amid releases of manufacturing PMI indices that keep indicating ongoing contraction of the industry sector. The Hungarian forint underperformed despite Moody’s decision to affirm the outlook at Baa2 and keep the outlook stable. As for other market-relevant news, the Hungarian central bank remained on track, with interest rate normalization cutting the one-day deposit rate to 14%. We expect the one-day deposit rate and key policy rate to be merged in September and afterwards the pace of monetary easing will become data-dependent. This week, there will be two central bank meetings – one in Poland and one in Serbia – and both may prove very interesting. Governor Glapinski's communication indicated that the first rate cut would come when inflation reaches single-digit territory, which did not happen last week (10.1% y/y). Despite this, we expect the doves of the MPC to prevail and the reference rate to be cut from 6.75% to 6.5%. Recent comments from MPC members suggest there is a will to back the motion to already lower the key interest rate in September. Regarding the National Bank of Serbia, our baseline scenario is that it will remain on hold until there is more clarity regarding the inflation outlook. Given the recent history of interest rate hikes, we anticipate the risks of such a scenario as well.
Bond market developments
Long-term yields declined across the region last week, mostly influenced by global sentiment and ongoing concerns about global economic development. As far as the region is concerned, expectations for monetary easing to begin any time soon support a downward shift in yield curves. FRA 9x12 went down in Czechia, Hungary and Poland. FRA 9x12 in Hungary is as low as 8% while in Poland FRA 9x12 is below the Czech ones (4.6% vs. 5%, respectively). Romania will be active on the bond market this week, selling bonds maturing in 2016 and 2030 as part of its RON 6bn issuance plan for September. Fiscal consolidation remains an open issue in Romania, while in Czechia, the Ministry of Finance presented the budget proposal for 2024, assuming a 15% cut.
