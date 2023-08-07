Platinum prices tend to gain around the start of the year on industrial demand purchases that take place at the start of the year. However, platinum has a weak seasonal period in the summer that is also pronounced.
Over the last 15 years, platinum has fallen nearly 75% of the time with average falls of 5.86% between August 6 and October 5. The largest fall was in 2008 when platinum fell 38.73%. Will platinum see a summer of weakness again this year?
Major trade risks: Previous seasonal patterns do not necessarily repeat themselves each year.
