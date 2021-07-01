Strong US ADP report boosted the Dow Jones, while Nasdaq ended Wednesday’s session slightly lower. Roku rallied 3%, as Didi, the Chinese Uber made a solid debut in New York Stock Exchange.
Today, all eyes are on the OPEC+ decision which could either send the price of US crude to $70/72 area, or above the $75 resistance. What will OPEC do faced with rising Covid cases?
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1850 on ongoing dollar strength
EUR/USD stays heavy for the fourth consecutive day around 1.1850 amid ongoing dollar strength, underpinned by Fed hawkishness and upbeat US data. Concerns about the virus and manufacturing PMIs are in focus.
GBP/USD dips below 1.38 on dollar strength, UK data miss
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.38, falling to the lowest in two weeks. The UK Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 63.9 while BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey vowed to act if inflation remains high. The dollar remains strong across the board.
XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited
Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
Shiba Inu price might ride Bitcoin adoption wave and rally 45% soon
Shiba Inu price has shown a massive performance since June 8. Although SHIB rides hype waves, it has reacted well to Bitcoin news and might continue to do so.
What does the OPEC meeting mean for oil?
It's a huge week for energy markets, with an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday that could determine whether oil prices keep rallying or cool off. The market reaction will depend on the size of any production increase.