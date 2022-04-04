Oil
Oil prices are highly likely to remain volatile this week as the crude oil price violated an important support level of $100. The move took place because investors reacted to the massive strategic oil reserve release from the US. However, it is important to keep in mind that this short-term measure to target lower oil prices is likely to run out of course soon as this doesn't resolve the long-term problem. The issue here is two folds: firstly, there is a clear supply shortage on the market, and secondly, we have flaring tensions between the US and Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. As long as we don't see these issues addressed, it is not likely for oil prices to fall significantly from their current levels.
Technical analysis
Brent oil is trading above the 100 dollar price mark and also above the 50-day SMA on the daily time frame which is a promising sign for the bulls. As long as the price continues to trade above the 50-day SMA, traders are hopeful that the current trend will prevail.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1050 amid firmer yields
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, as bulls are struggling for an upside daily extension amid the extended rally in the US Treasury yields. The market mood remains cautiously optimistic on some progress on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks while the US dollar steadies at higher levels.
GBP/USD holds higher ground above 1.3100 ahead of BOE's Bailey
GBP/USD is reversing a brief dip below 1.3100 ahead of a slew of speeches from the Bank of England (BOE) officials later this Monday. The upside, however, appears limited, as the Treasury yields advance further amid hawkish Fed's outlook, which could help revive the US dollar's demand.
Gold turns bearish with technicals amid bond rout, 50-DMA back in sight
Gold edged lower during the early part of the trading on Monday, though the downtick lacked any follow-through selling. The XAU/USD quickly reversed an intraday dip to the four-day low and was last seen trading just above $1,920.
Should Cardano holders prepare for another upswing or a steep correction
Cardano price shows a slowdown in momentum after a quick run-up from a psychological level. This move faces a massive blockade that could make or break the uptrend for ADA.
Federal Reserve Policy and Nonfarm Payrolls: Taking what the US economy gives Premium
The US economy continued to add jobs at a rapid pace in March setting aside fears that rampant inflation might induce a more cautious attitude among American firms. Dollar advances and equities see modest gains.