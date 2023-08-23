Share:

NZDJPY made a high for the day exactly at strong resistance at 8690/8700. Shorts need stops above 8720.

Targets: 8660, 8630.

NZDUSD severely oversold so a bounce is possible to minor resistance at 5975/85 (a high for the day only 3 pips below yesterday). Shorts need stops above 5995.

Strong resistance at 6015/25. Shorts need stops above 6040.

USDCAD support at 1.3520/10.

AUDUSD did bounce to resistance at 6460/80 as predicted with a high for the day only 3 pips below.

Shorts need stops above 6510.

Targets: 6430, 6380.

EURUSD made a high for the day only 5 pips from strong resistance at 1.0935/50.

GBPUSD forms a 3 week descending triangle as I wait to see if the head & shoulders reversal pattern plays out on the daily chart.

Strong resistance at 1.2815/35 & shorts need stops above 1.2855.

Support at the neck line at 1.2635/15. So this is the key level.

A break below 1.2595 however will be an important longer term sell signal - I have my eye on it!

EURCAD made a high for the day exactly at strong resistance at 1.4780/1.4800 before a 98 pip collapse. Shorts here again on a retest this week need stops above 1.4820. A break higher should be a buy signal targeting 1.4870/80.

AUDCAD we are short at strong resistance at 8730/50. Shorts need stops above 8765.

Targets: 8690, 8660, 8630.