NZDJPY made a high for the day exactly at strong resistance at 8690/8700. Shorts need stops above 8720.
Targets: 8660, 8630.
NZDUSD severely oversold so a bounce is possible to minor resistance at 5975/85 (a high for the day only 3 pips below yesterday). Shorts need stops above 5995.
Strong resistance at 6015/25. Shorts need stops above 6040.
USDCAD support at 1.3520/10.
AUDUSD did bounce to resistance at 6460/80 as predicted with a high for the day only 3 pips below.
Shorts need stops above 6510.
Targets: 6430, 6380.
EURUSD made a high for the day only 5 pips from strong resistance at 1.0935/50.
GBPUSD forms a 3 week descending triangle as I wait to see if the head & shoulders reversal pattern plays out on the daily chart.
Strong resistance at 1.2815/35 & shorts need stops above 1.2855.
Support at the neck line at 1.2635/15. So this is the key level.
A break below 1.2595 however will be an important longer term sell signal - I have my eye on it!
EURCAD made a high for the day exactly at strong resistance at 1.4780/1.4800 before a 98 pip collapse. Shorts here again on a retest this week need stops above 1.4820. A break higher should be a buy signal targeting 1.4870/80.
AUDCAD we are short at strong resistance at 8730/50. Shorts need stops above 8765.
Targets: 8690, 8660, 8630.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
