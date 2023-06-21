Share:

Gold prices are currently moving sideways in a tight range as traders await a fresh fundamental spark to ignite the precious metals next big move.

The biggest market-moving event that traders will be closely monitoring this week is the outcome of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s two-day testimony before the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking Committee.

Just one week after the U.S central bank opted to skip a rate hike with inflation still well above its 2% target, Jerome Powell is set to appear before the House and Senate Committees to answer questions around the Fed’s latest decision, as well as clarify what many have found to be a confusing message on the future path of interest rates.

As widely expected this month, the Federal Reserve held its benchmark rate steady after 10 consecutive interest rate increases. But it also signalled it would need to squeeze the world’s largest economy much more before the year is out in order to get a handle on stubbornly high inflation.

Rather than raising rates just once more by a quarter basis point, as had been widely anticipated, most Fed officials are now forecasting there will have to be multiple further increases this year – bring back memories of the serious policy errors made by the Paul Volcker Fed in the 1970s.

As proven through history, the more times central banks pause rate hikes, the longer the problem goes on. Inflation becomes more embedded and less sensitive to rate hikes – ultimately making it harder to tame.

Overall, the Fed's message to the markets last week was ‘confused because they said three different things that that all contradict themselves.

Firstly, Fed policymakers increased their inflation forecast. Secondly, they increased the number of future rate hikes that they are anticipating. And finally, after all that they did not hike rate this month. There is no other way to describe this, except as ‘confusing’ and ‘inconsistent’.

There is no deny, that Powell faces very tricky task ahead of explaining the Fed's thinking to the House and the Senate committees. Inevitably, Powell will get grilled this week on inflation and the FOMC’s decision to take a break after 10 straight interest-rate increases.

The big question now is will Jerome Powell’s comments match up with the FOMC Policy Statement or completely contradict it?

Regardless of the outcome and as traders know, every comment Jerome Powell makes always has the potential to move the markets significantly, presenting massive opportunities to capitalize on!

