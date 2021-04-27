Flash CPI for April will be in focus this week. We see it jumping to 3.9% y/y, but upward surprise cannot be ruled out, due to the low base from fuel prices. Moody’s will likely affirm Polish rating at A2 with a stable outlook. ECJ ruling on FX loans could give guidance to local courts.

Watch this week

April 30 – Inflation to jump in April

After a surprisingly high reading in March, when CPI landed at 3.2% y/y, the inflation path has shifted further up this year. We expect inflation to further increase in April and jump to 3.9% y/y (0.5% m/m). However, an upward surprise due to the extremely low base from fuel prices and surging services prices cannot be ruled out. Easing of the restrictions and opening of the services sector will especially increase the price pressure in that part of the economy and will likely push headline CPI up. The headline figure will likely stay above the upper bound of the central bank’s target at 3.5% throughout the year and we see considerable risks to the upside to our current FY21 inflation forecast. Despite surging prices, the NBA will remain dovish and will keep the target rate stable at 0.1% until at least mid-2022.

April 30 – Moody's affirm Polish rating at ‘A2’

Moody’s will be the last rating agency to review the Polishrating this spring. Earlier, Fitch and S&P confirmed the rating at ‘A-‘ with a stable outlook. Moody sees the Polish rating one notch above other agencies, i.e.at A2 also with a stable outlook, and will most likely affirm it. In last week’s interview, S&P suggested that, together with the economic recovery, pressure toward an upgrade ofthePolishratingcouldarise later this year.

Last weeks highlights

March real economy data came in well above our and market expectations,as industrial production arrived at 18.9% y/y, while retail sales stood at 17.1% y/y. In April, we will likely see skyrocketing double-digit growth figures, with industrial output surging toward 40% y/y. In the retail sector, the effect of the low base from last year will be partially limited by the closure of most stores throughout April. Wage growth jumped to 8.0% y/y in March, while employment stood at -1.3% y/y. We expect1Q21 GDP growth to land around -1.6% y/yand we see risks to the upside to the current FY21 GDP growth forecast at 3.4%.

MPC member Gartner sees a need to raise the target rate by 10-15bp in 2H21, following the suggested immediate increase of the reserve requirement, given the expected economic recovery and inflation exceeding 4% y/y. The necessity of raising the reserve requirement is also supported by MPC member Hardt.

As of April 26, restrictions have been partially lifted in most of Poland, with five regions keeping the recent rules in place. This week on Wednesday, the government will announce the schedule for easing the restrictions in May

Market developments

Bond market drivers – 10Y yield returned to 1.55%

Over the course of the week, the Polish 10Y yield went up by around 10bp and returned to 1.55%, while the spread against the 10Y German Bund jumped back to 180bp. The upcoming Fed meeting should not bring any material change in the monetary policy set-up. Thus, core markets should remain broadly unchanged. Last week, the MinFin held the second bond auctions this month and sold papers worth PLN 7.8bn. After the April auctions, Poland has already covered around 65% of this year’s borrowing needs. On April 27, development bank BGK will tap the market one more time this month with 7Y, 13Y, and 20Y papers, after selling bonds worth around PLN 2bn in mid-April. The total BGK issuance has already reached PLN 115bn (4.7% of GDP). So far this year, BGKhasissued papers worth around PLN 11.1bn, while the planned issuance for 2021 stands at PLN 33.2bn. Moreover,the national Bank of Poland confirmed that they will hold the second QE operation this month on April 29. At the first auction, the NBA bought almost PLN 5.4bn in Treasuries and state-guaranteed papers,the most since July 2020. At the end of the week, the Minkin, NBP, and BGK will announce the schedule for the next months operations

FX market drivers – Zloty could weaken ahead of ECJ ruling

On April 29, the ECJ will issue its ruling on foreign currency loans in Poland. The ECJ ruling will resolve the statute of limitations on the bank's claims for the return of capital and the possible remuneration of banks for the use of capital if a contract is declared invalid. It will most likely be in line with the existing line of rulings of the court, i.e. favorable for consumers. The ECJcould confirm that it is impossible to claim remuneration for using the capital after the agreement has been declared invalid, and it will also clarify the meaning of the sanction of agreementinvalidity due to unfair terms. The ECJ ruling will be crucial ahead of the Polish Supreme Court decision on that issue, which has been postponed until mid-May. The favorable decision of the ECJ could imply losses for the banks holding the biggest portfolios of FX loans and could therefore put pressure on the zloty. Given the recent weakening of the US dollar, we revised our EURPLN forecast and we seetheEURPLN staying around4.55 until the end of the year. The dovish rhetoric of the central bank,coupled with the increased inflation,in our view limits the space for a more visible appreciation of the zloty. The ECJ ruling could trigger a short-term move toward and above 4.60 vs. the EUR.

