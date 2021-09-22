Outlook: In the US, the data of significance is existing home sales, with a consensus forecast of a decline. But yesterday’s starts and permits point to a less gloomy market, although starts are very different from existing—different buyers and sellers, even different geographies. Trading Economics reports a forecast more like July’s, a rise of about 2% or 5.99 million. Aug can deliver 5.89 million. July sales were down 12.0% y/y and inventory was a small 2.6-month supply. Well, no wonder—the median price was $359,900, up 17.8% from July 2020. Price increases like this deliver real sticker shock and inhibit sales, but perhaps buyers are getting used to it. On the whole, home sales is not an FX driver, but those price rises feed intelligence about inflation expectations even if the official CPI and PCE underweight it.

Later this afternoon we hear from the Fed and will know whether the conventional wisdom is right—tapering is on the table, starting sometime unspecified but soon. Some say Delta holding back growth means the Fed should defer the tapering announcement.

Other say it doesn’t make sense to have near zero rates with inflation at 4-6% and expected higher in key sectors (housing, food, energy). Maybe inflation will be transitory and maybe it won’t be, and the Fed feels it’s time to act. Now to keep those dot plots within acceptable ranges! The dots will extend to 2024 for the first time. But as before, Fed chief Powell can emphasize that the dots are only individual opinions and not a group forecast. Powell may also emphasize that the recovery is rocky but still in place, and if conditions are ripening for tapering, that’s not the same thing as the conditions for hiking.

Reuters reports tapering could end as soon as mid-year next year, so the Fed can hike any time after that. But the CME Fedwatch tool goes along with the conventional mainstream—for next year, by the June 15 FOMC, the betting is still 91.5% for 0-0.25% rates and a mere 8.4% for 0.25-50. Even by the Dec 14 meeting, the betting is 44.6% for rates the same and 39.0% for one hike. Only a little more than one quarter of respondents in the Reuters September survey forecast the Fed raising rates next year. (The survey forecasters are not the same folks as the CME Fed funds gang and we are with them.).

As for that slower growth, the Atlanta Fed GDP Now yesterday is up to 3.7% from 3.6% in Sept for Q3, but this lower by more than 1% of the Blue Chip consensus.

Off on the side bur ready to pounce is the Evergrande crisis. Every commentary we see makes the case that Evergrande is not China’s Lehman because funding sources were widely distributed from little old ladies’ and employees’ savings to Black Rock and all sizes and types of banks in-between. In other words, the small fry can get stiffed without consequence. In addition, China needs Evergrande to stay in business to deliver promised housing, regardless of who owns or lent to Evergrande.

We are not convinced. The global meltdown on Monday was a Big Deal that disclosed real fears. Those don’t go away in a heartbeat, favorable results on Tuesday notwithstanding. It ain’t over, It won’t even be over on Thursday, when a chunk of the total $300 billion in debt is due—interest on bonds of $84 million owed offshore. The total in dollar denominated bonds is about $20 billion.

Evergrande owes money to 171 banks and 121 other financial firms in China alone. Besides, as The Guardian reports, there are 10 developers with potentially risky positions with combined contract sales of 1.86tn yuan – or 2.7 times Evergrande’s size. “In other words, Evergrande is only the tip of the iceberg.”

One default can lead to others like dominoes falling. The “chief investment officer at Rockefeller Global Family Office thinks the ripple effect could extend beyond China. He told CNBC: ‘If China were to have a serious economic issue because of China Evergrande, the rest of the global economy would have contagion from it.’”

There’s not really much doubt that Evergrande is going under. The WSJ says “Global investors and major credit-rating firms expect the company to default on its debts, crystallizing losses on its offshore bonds. Some of Evergrande’s dollar bonds recently traded at deeply distressed prices of about 25 cents on the dollar.” Evergrande has hired experts to restructure it, but after a default tomorrow, the grace period is 30 days. Can a private restructuring be done without the government? No. So then the question remains about exactly what the government is going to do about reorganization and how (with or without compensation to existing stakeholders). We still forecast expropriation/nationalization of all or part. Can it be done without a domestic domino effect and therefore little or no international contagion? This is not yet known.

Looking ahead, currencies are following risk appetite and risk aversion in a mostly understandable way. The winners of recent risk aversion are the dollar, yen and Swissie. The Swiss franc chart is a classic and will end up in textbooks (even if the dollar rise preceding the crash is inexplicably overdone). The dollar/CHF is already oversold (bottom window) but can be expected to reach the 62% retracement level, if not more. The dollar/yen is less obedient. It seems improbable that Evergrande can get resolved in a tidy and boring way in the next few days, so we expect more of the same. If there are acceptable outcomes, though, long dollar positioning can turn sour and fast.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

