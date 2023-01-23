This week, the most interesting data will arrive from Poland on Monday morning and from Hungary on Tuesday. In Poland, industrial output and retail sales growth for December should provide enough information to arrive at a pretty accurate estimate of the economic growth in the last quarter of 2022 and thus the whole year. In Hungary, the central bank holds a rate setting meeting on Tuesday. The recent market development (strengthening of the currency, declining yields) may prove to be sufficiently encouraging for the central bank to hint at a possible timeline for the normalization of interest rates. At this point, we do not expect any change in the interest rates, however. On Friday, after market close, S&P will review the Hungary’s rating and outlook. S&P changed the Hungary’s outlook to negative in August 2022. The negative outlook reflects an at least one-in-three chance of a downgrade over the next two years, if Hungary's economic or fiscal profile significantly worsens beyond the S&P base case. Apart from that, the December unemployment rates will be published in Hungary and Poland, real wage growth for November will be released for Serbia, Slovakia will publish producer prices and Slovenia retail sales growth for December.

FX market developments

All of the CEE currencies strengthened against the euro over the last week except for the Polish zloty. The EURPLN moved up above 4.70 at the end of the last week. Hungarian forint appreciated despite the change of the outlook from stable to negative by Fitch (the rating was affirmed). As decision was held after market close the Hungarian currency may still fill some impact of it throughout Monday. Later this week, the Hungarian central bank holds its rate setting meeting. While we do not expect any change in the level of interest rates, we believe that the central bank may begin preparation for the normalization of rates, encouraged by the recent improvement in the risk assessment. We believe that the Czech National Bank is most likely to be the first to begin with monetary easing in the second half of the year. Still, there are some central bankers calling for monetary tightening. The outgoing Vice Governor Mora sees domestic pressures stemming from the tight labor market as likely persistent.

Bond market developments

The string of foreign issuance in USD by CEE sovereigns continued last week, with Serbia borrowing USD 1.75bn in a dual-tranche issue of 7Y and 10Y dollar-denominated Eurobonds, with demand exceeding USD 11bn. The proceeds have already been hedged (swapped to EUR). On domestic markets, LCY 10Y yields stagnated in CEE, with only Czech and Hungarian yields drifting up a little bit. The most pronounced yield increase (30bp w/w) has been seen in HGBs, with maturity beyond 10Y. It might happen that investors start to perceive a non-negligible risk of a rating action, given the high traffic of rating reviews these days and the uncertainty surrounding the positive evaluation of super-milestones by the EC at the end of 1Q23. Romania placed on the domestic market 7Y bonds at an average yield 7.4%, the lowest yields on this bond since April 2022. Romania has already completed 1/5 of its gross financing needs for this year. Slovakia borrowed about EUR 600mn last week, a higher amount than usual. This week, the auction calendar will be rather busy in CEE (see the calendar).

Download The Full CEE Market Insights