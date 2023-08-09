Share:

Gold prices are currently moving sideways in a tight range as traders await a fresh fundamental spark to ignite the precious metals next big move.

The major market-moving event that traders will be watching closely for clues on the precious metals next big move will be the hotly awaited U.S Inflation figures for July.

There is no denying that the last 17 months have been monumental for monetary policy with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to a range of 5.25% to 5.50% – the highest level in 22 years, up from nearly zero last year..

New evidence from last week’s U.S Non-Farm Payrolls report showed that the labour market is cooling – significantly increasing odds that the Fed’s recent interest rate hike could be the last in its current tightening cycle.

With an interesting debate raging as to whether the Fed is done with its rate hike campaign – the answer to that burning question may come from the highly anticipated Consumer Price and Producer Price Inflation data releases, revealing the latest inflation trends.

Last month, June’s Consumer Price Inflation data was encouraging. Headline inflation rose 3% on an annual basis and the monthly increase in core CPI was 0.2%. That’s the smallest monthly increase since August 2021.

A further easing in July will almost certainly cement the case for the Fed to hold off raising interest rates again in September, which as savvy traders know presents huge bullish tailwinds for precious metal prices ahead.

But there is a flip side, which could complicate the Fed's decision.

Oil prices are on the rise again, following Saudi Arabia's announcement to cut production, ultimately threatening to undo the Federal Reserve’s hard work to fight inflation over the past year.

Ahead of the inflation data release, Oil have surged to their highest level since January 2022, stoking concerns of an “inflation smile”.

Put another way, the recent decline in inflation giving way to stabilization and moving back up in the fourth quarter of the year, almost in lockstep with the rise in Oil prices.

As the famous saying goes “extraordinary times create extraordinary opportunities” and right now, these markets are a trader's paradise. Regardless of whether the data meets, beats, or misses expectations – the outcome is guaranteed to be a license to print money, which traders will not want to miss out on!

