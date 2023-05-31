Share:

Gold shorts certainly worked perfectly on Friday with a $19 drop from the high of the day. Longs at strong support at 1938/34 worked perfectly yesterday as we held above 1930.

We wrote: ''Gold remains oversold on the daily chart so a good chance of another bounce from this strong support at 1938/34 to target 1945/47, perhaps as far as first resistance at 1952/57. Take profits on any remaining longs here if you do manage to buy at 1938/34.''

An easy profit of up to 15 points on our longs. However shorts here were stopped above 1960. Note the bullish engulfing candle after we bounced from the 100 day moving average in severely oversold conditions.

Strong resistance at 1963/66 today. Shorts need stops above 1971. A break higher see 1966/63 act as strong support so try to reverse & buy into a long with stop below 1960, targeting 1975, perhaps as far as strong resistance at 1984/88 for profit taking.

Try shorts with stop above 1992.

Silver longs at my buying opportunity at the 38.2% Fibonacci, 100 week & 500 day moving average support at 2280/65 worked perfectly on Friday, after I gave the signal on Thursday, so there was no excuse for missing this trade!

Targets for our longs of 2315 & 2330 were both hit to add to our profits for the week.

I expect strong resistance at 2340/50 again today. Shorts need stops above 2365.

We can try longs again this week at 2280/65 with stops below 2250. However a break below 2250 would be an important longer term sell signal. First target would be 2200/2190.