At the last Jackson Hole Symposium Jerome Powell expected inflation to be transitory. He also told participants that he saw little evidence of wage increases at the time that might threaten excessive inflation. It is reasonable to expect Jerome Powell to be very firm that the Fed will keep hiking interest rates in order to control rising inflation.
The reaction to Powell’s comments will be crucial for the USD, bonds, and precious metals. If Jerome Powell stresses slowing growth and a Fed ready to pause rates that should send the USD lower, yields lower, and gold higher. Bear this strong pattern in gold in mind in case of a favourable upside environment.
Major Trade Risks: If on the other hand, Jerome Powell stresses that the Fed needs to hike rates at a quicker pace then that should send the USD higher, yields higher, and gold lower.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to stage a rebound, holds near parity Premium
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below the all-important parity level during the European trading hours on Monday. Altough the pair recovered modestly, it failed to attract buyers with safe-haven flows dominating the markets at the beginning of the week.
GBP/USD touches fresh multi-week lows below 1.1800
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its weakest level since mid-July below 1.1800. The unabated dollar strength amid risk aversion weighs heavily on the pair ahead of Chicago Fed's National Activity Index.
Gold bears target $1,720 as US dollar keeps reins
Gold price remains under intense selling pressure at the start of the week, extending the previous week’s bearish momentum into the sixth straight day. The relentless demand for the safe-haven US dollar could be linked as the main underlying factor behind the latest sell-off in the bright metal.
Crypto markets scramble for recovery before the next crash
Bitcoin price saw a massive sell-off over the last four days and has been trying to consolidate and recover since then. Some altcoins have been much better at recovery than Ethereum and Ripple. Regardless, a recovery rally seems plausible for the crypto markets.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!