XAU/USD
Looking at the XAUUSD chart, we can see that Gold started its upward trend from around 1800 to around $1869.50 where it found resistance.
Now it is traded at around $1858, which is between its range of the support level at around 1848 and the resistance level at around $1869.50. As the US dollar gets stronger, Gold will keep declining, so today we could expect gold to test its support level and if not able to hold its price above that level, then it should further fall.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.58%% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 ahead of key US events
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and dropped below 1.0700 in the European session. In its Financial Stability Review, the ECB warned abrupt rate increases could trigger corrections in financial markets. The FOMC's May meeting minutes could potentially be the next significant catalyst.
GBP/USD tests 1.2500 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated to the 1.2500 area in the European session on Wednesday. The renewed dollar strength ahead of the US Durable Goods Orders data and the FOMC Minutes weigh on the pair.
Gold: $1,850 could be a tough nut to crack for XAUUSD bears
Gold Price is retreating from two-week highs of $1,870, as tensions mount in the lead-up to the minutes of the Fed May policy meeting, which is likely to provide fresh hints on the central bank’s tightening path.
The last time this happened Shiba Inu price exploded
Shiba Inu price is stuck trading inside a range for nearly two weeks and shows signs of exploding soon. Interested investors can ride this wave, which is likely going to be volatile.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!