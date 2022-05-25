XAU/USD

Looking at the XAUUSD chart, we can see that Gold started its upward trend from around 1800 to around $1869.50 where it found resistance.

Now it is traded at around $1858, which is between its range of the support level at around 1848 and the resistance level at around $1869.50. As the US dollar gets stronger, Gold will keep declining, so today we could expect gold to test its support level and if not able to hold its price above that level, then it should further fall.