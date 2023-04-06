Gold was expected to break higher eventually. On Monday we shot higher to the upper trend line of the flag at 1990/94 & we wrote: A break above here should be a buy signal & can target 2001/2003 then the March high at 2008/2009. A break above 2011 is a buy signal.
Well as soon as Gold broke above 1994 the price soared & we went straight to 2024. I hope you had your pending ''buy-stop to enter order'' & caught the move (I did notify you in the Telegram group). Outlook remains positive for Gold & I do expected us to test the all time high at 2068-2072. In fact I think we will probably break above this area at some stage in the spring.
Obviously we have strong support at 2010/2007 (with a low for the day exactly here yesterday in fact). However if we continue lower, the best support for today is at 1998/95. Longs need stops below 1990.
Silver break above 2525 (probably next week) can target 2690/2700 & 2730/35. Worth holding those longs in silver through April I believe.
Downside is expected to be limited of course, with first support at 2470/60. Longs need stops below 2445. A buying opportunity at 2400/2380 if we fall this far - longs need stops below 2370.
WTI Crude (May) retested the Monday opening high at & resistance at the upper trend line of the bear flag which formed from December to March at 8160/80. A break above 8200 therefore is a buy signal (& I am sure will will break higher eventually - I was already bullish before the production cuts). We should shoot straight to resistance at 500 & 200 day moving averages at 8380/8430.
There's obviously a huge gap down to 7600/7580 although now looking unlikely that we will close it. This week's low is 7900, so a break below here is needed for a chance to close that gap.
It would be such an excellent buying opportunity at 7600/7580, but it is such an obvious trade that I think we will probably bounce above this level - I can only guess....maybe around 7750/7700.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.0900 amid US Dollar rebound
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0900 early Thursday, consolidating a short series of daily bullish closes. Risk-aversion is underpinning the US Dollar recovery, despite a run of weak US data. Upbeat German Industrial Output data fails to impress.
GBP/USD stays cautious near 1.2450 amid recession risks
GBP/USD is trading on the defensive near 1.2450 early Thursday amid a modest USD strength. Looming recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiment and benefit the safe-haven Greenback. Bets for an imminent Fed rate-hike pause could cap the USD and help limit losses for the major.
Gold eyes $2,000 as US-China tensions improve US Dollar’s appeal, US NFP in focus
Gold price has dropped firmly to near $2,010.00 in the early European session. The precious metal is likely to attract more offers and may find a cushion near the psychological support of $2,000.00 ahead.
Crypto markets slide lower in search of reaccumulation zones
Bitcoin price shows exhaustion just below a crucial psychological level. Additionally, the development of a bearish signal adds downward pressure to BTC, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.
Canada Employment Preview: Modest gain anticipated, but a surprise not off the table Premium
Canada will publish its March employment report on Thursday, April 6. The market anticipates the country has added 12,000 new job positions after creating 21,800 in the previous month.