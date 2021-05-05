Gold prices are currently moving sideways in a range, as traders await a fresh fundamental spark to ignite the precious metals next big move.
The major macro event that traders will be closely watching this week is Friday’s U.S Employment Report, which is the most highly anticipated economic report of every month. It’s also a gauge of economic performance and a key measure of inflation
So far this year, the Fed has maintained their stance to allow inflation to run hotter than its traditional 2% goal as it pursues full and inclusive employment.
The major risk of this approach is if the Fed gets too fixated on concrete evidence of a solid labour market recovery, it could end up behind the inflation curve.
If you’re wondering just how high inflation could get, you only have to take a look at what is happening across the rest of the commodity markets.
Copper, Palladium, Iron Ore and Lumber prices have skyrocketed to all-time record highs in recent weeks. In total 23 Commodities ranging from the metals, energies to soft commodities have tallied up double to triple digit gains within the in the past year.
All of this suggests one thing – it’s only a matter of time before Gold eventually catches up with the rest of the commodities complex.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.20 after weak ADP NFP, ahead of ISM Services PMI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 after dipping below that level beforehand. ADP's Nonfarm Payrolls figures disappointed with an increase of 742,000 jobs. The ISM Services PMI is next. The dollar is off the highs reached after US Treasury Secretary Yellen talked about rate hikes.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
XAU/USD continues to fluctuate between key levels below $1,800
XAU/USD turned south after failing to break above $1,800 earlier in the week. 20-day SMA continues to act as support, limits gold downside. Gold could have a tough time gathering bullish momentum unless it reclaims $1,800.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Buy the Yellen dip already
One day of modest losses and it feels like the crash of 1929 by the tone of many media commentators. The Dow actually finished up yesterday while the S&P 500 took a modest fall.