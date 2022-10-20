GBP/USD

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that GBP lost ground against USD in the past few days and that the FX pair is currently trading close to its support level at around 1.1217. Today, if it will manage to hold the rate above its support level which is located at around 1.12, we could see it rising towards its resistance level at around 1.1350 otherwise it should drop towards its next support level at around 1.1150.