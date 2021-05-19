Will GBP/CAD overcome the key hurdle of 1.7145 soon?

GBP/CAD traded higher yesterday after it hit support at the tentative upside line drawn from the low of May 6th. That said, today, the rate hit once again the 1.7145 resistance barrier and pulled back, but stayed above the upside line. As long as the rate remains above that line, we would consider the short-term outlook to be positive.
However, in order to start examining larger advances, we would like to see a strong break above 1.7145. This may encourage the bulls to take the action to the 1.7207 zones, marked by the inside swing lows of April 26th and 27th, the break of which could aim for the peak of the latter-day, at 1.7274. If that barrier doesn’t hold either, then we could experience extensions towards the high of April 26th, at 1.7360.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI slid, but hit support near 50 and ticked up again, while the MACD, although below its trigger line, remains within the positive territory. In our view, this suggests that even if the current retreat continues for a while more, there is a decent chance for the bulls to take back control, perhaps from near the pre-mentioned upside line.
In order to abandon the bullish case, we would like to see a decisive dip below the 1.7005 barriers, marked by the low of May 13th. This would confirm a forthcoming lower low on the 4-hour chart and may initially target the low of April 30th, at 1.6955. Another break, below 1.6955, could extend the fall towards the low of May 6th, at 1.6868.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
75.05% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
